Kindle Paperwhite Gen-12 review: This will make you ditch hardcovers

Kindle Paperwhite Gen-12 review: I have always been a person who prefers buying a bag full of books at a discounted price, rather than investing in an e-reader. Since I have adult money, I prefer buying books from authorised stores to support hardworking writers. Now that I have got my hands on the latest Kindle Paperwhite, I might have mixed feelings about hardcovers. To my surprise, Kindle have changed drastically over the years; it is lighter, more durable, faster, and has a lasting battery life, which comes in handy. What I liked about the Kindle Paperwhite Gen-12 was its simplicity, maintaining a black and white aesthetic, and the new display that is perfect for a hardcover reader. Know if the Kindle Paperwhite Gen-12 is a worthy buy at Rs.16,999(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

While I had very little time with the Kindle Paperwhite Gen-12, I was able to read two short stories, and to my surprise, I did not miss having hardcovers. However, in a short while, I was able to recognise how it could impact a casual or a heavy reader in so many ways. From its compact design to its paper-like textured display, the Kindle Paperwhite Gen-12 is perfect for readers on the go.

Also read: Motorola Edge 60, Edge 60 Pro with 50MP camera launched globally; India launch imminent

Kindle Paperwhite Gen-12 review: Design and build

Kindle Paperwhite Gen-12 comes with a slim and compact design.(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

Kindle Paperwhite features a 7-inch display with a leather-finish matte black rear panel. It has curved frame and edges, providing a comfortable grip when reading. It weighs only 211 grams and measures 7.8 mm in thickness, allowing users to hold the device even with one hand. Therefore, longer reading sessions will not be a problem, and it will not make your hand feel numb or crampy.

With the compact and slim design, it is quite easy to carry the Kindle Paperwhite as it does not take much space or make your bag any heavier than keeping a hardcover book. Alongside its sleek design, Kindle Paperwhite is also water resistant, bringing advanced durability like smartphones. While there is no specific IP rating, Amazon claims that it can be taken to the pool or in the bath.

Overall, the Kindle Paperwhite Gen-12 is perfect when it comes to size and design. It not only looks premium, but also solves several problems of carrying a chunky tablet or a book in hand.

Also read: iPhone 15, OnePlus 13R and moret offer prices revealed- Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 bes

Kindle Paperwhite Gen-12: Display, brightness and warm lighting

Kindle Paperwhite Gen-12 is 25% faster. (Aishwarya Panda-HT )

As mentioned above, the Kindle Paperwhite Gen-12 features a 7-inch screen with has noticeable bezels and the Kindle branding at the bottom. Well, while reading, the bezels were not a big problem, since the experience was quite smooth. Amazon claims that the new Kindle Paperwhite is 25% faster than the previous generation model, and it surely makes turning pages more seamless with a simple tap on the right side of the screen. However, while navigating to home, menu, book options, or waiting for the book to open, it still felt a little slow. While it did not affect the usability, but the stutter was very noticeable as we have a habit of instantly navigating through our smartphones.

Coming to the display features, the Kindle Paperwhite Gen-12 provides up to 24 levels of brightness, which is decent if you are reading indoors, but direct sunlight may hamper the reading. Additionally, the brightness is also apt for nighttime reading at a 3 or 4 level. Additionally, with the warm light setting, the reading becomes easier and intuitive, allowing readers to read for long hours of reading without strain. During my time of reading, I was able to read for about a good 1:30 to 2 hours in one sitting without getting my eyes tired. This is the maximum time for me to read digitally, as I have also tried downloading PDFs of novels, but reading on smartphones or tablets gets quite distracting with notifications and messages. Therefore, with Kindle Paperwhite Gen-12, you can easily focus on reading without any distractions. Furthermore, users can also customise the Kindle by adjusting text size, changing fonts, spacing, and much more, providing a great way to focus on reading.

Mobile finder: iPhone 16 LATEST price, specs and all details

However, it should be noted that the Kindle Paperwhite Gen-12 is a pricy device, and over the purchasing cost, users will also have to purchase books via the Kindle app. While some titles come free with Amazon Prime membership, but most of the popular titles are available in paid versions. Therefore, buying a Kindle may not be the only solution if you are on a budget,

Kindle Paperwhite Gen-12: Battery life

Kindle Paperwhite Gen-12 offers weeks of battery life.(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

Kindle Paperwhite Gen-12 claims to offer up to 12 weeks of charging with a single charge. During my time of usage, I started with 51%, and now I am at 38% in 7 days. Now, I believe the change could stay for another 3 weeks easily. Therefore, in my opinion, battery life is quite impressive for an e-reader. The Kindle Paperwhite Gen-12 features a USB-C port for charging, and a single charge is enough to run the device.

Kindle Paperwhite Gen-12: Verdict

In my opinion, the Kindle Paperwhite Gen-12 is slightly expensive at Rs.16,999. However, with incremental upgrades like the textured display, improved brightness, and compact design, and long battery life, it's not a bad option. If you are a heavy reader, then this e-reader could be the best choice for long reading sessions, irrespective of day, night, or whether you are travelling. Additionally, Kindle Paperwhite Gen-12 could be perfect for someone who wants to start writing and wants all kinds of books in one place. This device will not only help build a reading habit, but will also enhance your focus with no distractions.