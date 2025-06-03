Laptop overheating? 6 easy fixes to keep your device cool and running smoothly

Overheating is one of the most common issues laptop users face, particularly with older devices or those used for extended periods. It not only slows performance but can also cause long-term damage to internal components. Fortunately, we’re here with expert tips and practical hacks to help you stop your laptop from overheating. Prevent your laptop from overheating with these 6 easy hacks.(Unsplash)

Overheating laptop: Warning signs you shouldn’t ignore

Fan making loud, constant noise

System lagging without apparent reason

Sudden shutdowns or restart loops

Games or apps crashing unexpectedly

Laptop surface feels unusually hot

6 steps to fix a laptop that’s overheating

1. Clean the vents and fans

Shut down your device and use a can of compressed air to blow out dust from the air vents. Follow up with a dry microfibre cloth to wipe away dirt around the side and bottom vents, which are most susceptible to blockage. This simple step can significantly improve airflow.

2. Choose the right surface

Always use your laptop on a solid, flat surface. Avoid placing it on cushions, laps, or beds, as these can block ventilation and trap heat underneath the device.

3. Manage performance settings

Switch to the ‘Balanced’ or ‘Power Saver’ plan in Windows. High-performance modes may offer a boost in speed, but they also increase power consumption and heat generation. Lowering the performance slightly can reduce the thermal load on your system.

4. Update drivers and BIOS

Outdated drivers and BIOS firmware can lead to poor hardware efficiency and overheating. Use your device’s manufacturer support software or visit the official website to download the latest updates. Once installed, restart your laptop if prompted to apply changes.

5. Check for Windows updates

Go to Settings > Windows Update, then click Check for updates. Installing the latest system updates ensures compatibility, improved efficiency, and better thermal management.

6. Use built-in thermal controls

Many modern laptops offer thermal profiles within BIOS or manufacturer utility apps (e.g., HP Command Center, Lenovo Vantage). These settings allow you to adjust fan behaviour and system performance to better control internal temperatures.

For office Workers, students, and gamers Alike

Office users:

Running multiple apps such as web browsers, spreadsheets, and video calls simultaneously can tax your system. Regularly monitor background processes and close unnecessary applications to reduce load and heat buildup.

Students:

Studying for hours with your laptop on a bed or pillow restricts airflow. Always use a hard surface or invest in a cooling pad or laptop stand to maintain ventilation.

Gamers and content creators:

High-resolution gameplay and video editing push your system hard. Lowering graphics settings, enabling frame rate limits, and using an external cooling solution can help maintain safe temperatures without ruining the experience.

In a Nutshell

Overheating doesn’t mean your laptop is on its last legs; it simply means it needs a bit of care. Regular cleaning, smart usage habits, and keeping software up to date can prevent long-term damage and keep your laptop running smoothly. Small changes in how and where you use your device can prevent major issues later.

