Lava Blaze Dragon 5G with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC launched in India: Price, specifications and features

Lava has expanded its 5G smartphone lineup in India with the launch of the Blaze Dragon 5G. This latest addition joins the Storm Play 5G and Storm Lite 5G models already available in the company’s product range. The new device aims to attract users seeking 5G connectivity, advanced specifications and features at an affordable price range. Let’s take a closer look at what this new device from Lava has in store for you. Lava Blaze Dragon 5G with Snapdragon chip, 50MP camera and 5,000mAh battery launched in India. (Lava)

Lava Blaze Dragon 5G: Specifications and Features

The Lava Blaze Dragon 5G features a 6.745-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 450 nits. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging support. For photography, the device features a 50MP primary camera on the rear, along with a secondary sensor. It also features an 8MP front camera for selfies, video calling and supports face unlock for quick access.

Under the hood, the Lava Blaze Dragon 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, paired with 4GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS 3.1 internal storage. Lava claims the smartphone has scored over 450,000 on the AnTuTu benchmark. The device runs on stock Android 15 and comes without pre-installed bloatware, a setup not commonly seen in this price category. It also supports multiple 5G bands, making it compatible with most networks.

What's more, the device boasts a range of additional features, including a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, dual SIM capability and a USB Type-C port.

Lava Blaze Dragon 5G: Price and Availability

Lava Blaze Dragon 5G is priced at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. To make the launch sweeter, interested buyers can avail of a discount of Rs. 1,000 via eligible bank offers. On the day of launch, the company is also offering an exchange bonus of Rs. 1,000. The device will be available for purchase on Amazon starting August 1 at 12 AM IST.