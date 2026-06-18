Looking for a Father's Day gift? These useful gadgets can make everyday life easier for dads

Fathers have long been considered an underappreciated part of parenthood. Mothers nurture us until we stand tall on our feet. It’s mostly fathers who help guide us along the perilous road, whether it’s facing our bullies, standing up for a cause, or finding a way forward when the odds seem stacked against us. Having said that, the hustle we constantly encounter in our fast-paced lives restrains us from being there for our first problem-solvers when they need us the most. Fortunately, modern technological advancements have introduced tools that make everyday life easier, helping fathers navigate work, hobbies, health, and daily responsibilities more smoothly. To help you find something truly useful this Father's Day, we've rounded up gadgets worth considering:

Still wondering what to get your dad? These gadgets won't disappoint.

A wallet is one of the few essentials fathers carry every day, making it a practical and thoughtful upgrade. This smart wallet supports Android Find My, helping users locate it if misplaced. It also features RFID protection to block unauthorised scans of contactless payment cards, helping prevent illegitimate transactions. Paired with a slim design, it brings modern convenience without disrupting familiar habits.

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Long hours at work or age-related aches can leave muscles feeling stiff and fatigued. A TENS massager offers a convenient way to ease everyday discomfort at home with gentle electrical stimulation. This dual-channel model offers 24 massage modes, adjustable intensity levels, and portability, allowing fathers to target multiple muscle groups and personalise sessions to their comfort.

Many fathers wear their Apple Watch from morning meetings to evening outings, making a comfortable strap a worthwhile upgrade. Crafted from 316L stainless steel, this watch band offers better durability and scratch resistance than standard silicone options. It also features a secure magnetic clasp and a tool-free link adjustment system, making it easier to achieve a comfortable fit while adding a more refined look for everyday wear.

Wireless earbuds can make long commutes, travel, and daily routines far more comfortable, and the Samsung Galaxy Buds 4 Pro offers more than just excellent sound quality. Its effective ANC helps reduce harsh ambient noise, including the loud rumble of an aeroplane take-off, allowing fathers to enjoy a quieter, more relaxing journey. At the same time, safety features such as Voice Detect and Siren Detect automatically let important sounds through when needed. Galaxy AI features such as Interpreter also help facilitate real-time conversations across different languages, making them useful for travel and everyday communication.

A smartphone is one of the most practical gifts for fathers, serving as an everyday companion for work, communication, navigation, and photography. The Nothing Phone 4a Pro stands out for its premium metal unibody, eye-catching yet understated design, and clean Nothing OS that keeps distractions to a minimum. Its versatile triple-camera system, including a periscope telephoto lens, is well-suited to everything from family portraits to distant subjects. The large battery, paired with efficient software optimisation, delivers dependable all-day endurance with fewer charging breaks.

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