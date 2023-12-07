Looking for best chimney under 20000 for your home? Top 10 picks for you

In modern kitchens, a chimney isn't just an accessory; it's an essential component for a healthy cooking environment. Beyond removing grime and odours, a chimney serves as a vital shield against smoke and airborne particles, safeguarding against various respiratory issues.

Best chimney under ₹ 20000: Bring home one the chimneys listed here and have a comfortable cooking experience.

Cooking involves the release of fumes, grease, and pollutants that, when accumulated, create a hazardous environment. A chimney efficiently extracts these airborne particles and smoke, preventing them from dispersing and settling across the kitchen and adjoining areas. By doing so, it curtails the inhalation of harmful gases and particulate matter, notably reducing the risk of lung-related ailments.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Particulate matter emitted during cooking can lead to respiratory problems, exacerbating conditions like asthma or causing irritation to the respiratory tract. Long-term exposure to cooking fumes without proper ventilation can contribute to chronic health issues. A chimney acts as a barrier, drawing in these contaminants and expelling them out of the kitchen space.

Moreover, it eliminates excess moisture and heat, preventing the formation of mould and mildew that could further deteriorate air quality and trigger allergies or respiratory problems.

In essence, a chimney in a modern kitchen is a health investment. It doesn't just enhance the kitchen's cleanliness; it safeguards against the silent hazards present in cooking fumes, ensuring a safer and healthier cooking environment for you and your family.

Chimneys priced under ₹20000 offer an affordable yet effective solution for kitchens. Despite their economical range, these chimneys come packed with essential features like efficient suction power, effective filtration systems, and often, durable build quality. They efficiently remove smoke, grease, and odours, maintaining a clean and fresh kitchen environment. These affordable options provide a practical and accessible means to improve indoor air quality, prevent grime buildup, and safeguard against respiratory issues. Investing in a chimney within this price range ensures that you can enjoy the benefits of a cleaner kitchen, better health, and an enhanced cooking experience without breaking the bank.

1) Kutchina Romania 90 cm Filterless Auto Clean Wall Mounted Kitchen Chimney with Suction capacity of 1250 m3/hr, efficient Dual LED Lamps, Touch + Motion Sensor Control (Black)

The Kutchina Romania 90 cm Wall Mounted Kitchen Chimney features a 1250 m³/hr suction capacity, eliminating smoke and odours effectively. Its filterless auto-clean system ensures hassle-free maintenance, complemented by efficient Dual LED Lamps for better visibility while cooking. With touch and motion sensor controls in sleek black, this chimney offers convenience and modern aesthetics, making it an ideal choice for a cleaner and more stylish kitchen ambiance.

Specifications of Kutchina Romania 90 cm Chimney:

Suction Capacity: 1250 m³/hr

Cleaning System: Filterless Auto Clean

Lighting: Efficient Dual LED Lamps

Controls: Touch + Motion Sensor Control

Mounting Type: Wall Mounted

Pros Cons High suction capacity for effective smoke and odour removal Filterless systems may require occasional manual cleaning for optimal performance. Convenient touch and motion sensor controls enhance usability Installation and maintenance might need professional assistance

2) Wonderchef Power Curve 60cm Chimney| Powerful Suction of 1200m3/hr| Baffle Filter Chimney for Kitchen| Auto Clean Function| 3 Speed Gesture & Touch Control| Oil Collector| Low Noise| Black

The Wonderchef Power Curve 60cm Chimney boasts a powerful suction of 1200m³/hr, efficiently eliminating smoke and fumes. Equipped with a baffle filter, it ensures effective filtration. Its auto-clean function simplifies maintenance while the 3-speed gesture and touch control offers convenient operation. Featuring an oil collector, it keeps the kitchen clean and emits low noise. With its sleek black design, this chimney combines functionality with a modern aesthetic, ideal for a quieter and cleaner cooking environment.

Specifications of Wonderchef Power Curve 60cm Chimney:

Suction Capacity: 1200m³/hr

Filter Type: Baffle Filter for effective filtration

Cleaning Function: Auto Clean

Control: 3 Speed Gesture & Touch Control

Additional Feature: Oil Collector for easy maintenance

Pros Cons Powerful suction capacity for efficient smoke and odour extraction Baffle filters may require periodic cleaning for optimal performance Convenient gesture and touch controls enhance usability Auto-clean function might need occasional manual intervention

Also read: Looking for best kitchen chimney for your home? Here are top 10 options

3) Elica 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (WDFL 906 HAC LTW MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)

The Elica 90 cm 1200 m³/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, equipped with a 15-year warranty, offers exceptional reliability. Its high suction power of 1200 m³/hr ensures efficient smoke and grease removal. The filterless design simplifies maintenance while the touch and motion sensor controls add convenience to its functionality. In sleek black, this chimney combines durability, high performance, and modern technology, making it a reliable and stylish addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of Elica 90 cm 1200 m³/hr Chimney:

Suction Capacity: 1200 m³/hr

Cleaning System: Filterless Autoclean

Control: Touch + Motion Sensor Control

Warranty: 15 Years

Colour: Black (WDFL 906 HAC LTW MS NERO)

Pros Cons High suction capacity for effective smoke and odour extraction Filterless design might require occasional manual cleaning for optimal performance Long 15-year warranty provides assurance and reliability Installation may need professional assistance due to size and features

4) Faber 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, 12Yr Warranty on Motor(2Yr Comprehensive), Autoclean Alarm, Mood L |Made in India(HOOD PRIMUS PLUS ENERGY IN HCSC BK 60,Touch & Gesture Control,Black)

The Faber 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney offers a robust suction capacity of 1500 m³/hr, ensuring effective elimination of cooking odors and smoke. With a 12-year warranty on the motor (inclusive of a 2-year comprehensive warranty), it guarantees long-term durability. Featuring autoclean alarm functionality and touch and gesture controls in a sleek black design, this chimney prioritizes performance, convenience, and style, making it a reliable choice for efficient kitchen ventilation.

Specifications of Faber 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Chimney:

Suction Capacity: 1500 m³/hr

Warranty: 12 Years on Motor (2 Years Comprehensive)

Cleaning System: Autoclean with Alarm

Controls: Touch & Gesture Control

Colour: Black (HOOD PRIMUS PLUS ENERGY IN HCSC BK 60)

Pros Cons High suction capacity ensures effective smoke and odour extraction Autoclean systems may need occasional manual intervention for optimal functionality Long 12-year motor warranty offers reliability and assurance Professional assistance might be required for installation due to features and size

5) Faber 60cm 1200 m3/hr, Autoclean Chimney||Filterless|| 8Yr on Motor, 2Yr Comprehensive Warranty||Italian design - Made in India (HOOD VENICE IN HC SC FL LG 60, Touch & Gesture Control, Light Grey)

The Faber 60cm 1200 m³/hr Autoclean Chimney combines Italian design and Indian manufacturing, offering a blend of style and functionality. With a filterless system, it simplifies maintenance, ensuring efficient airflow with its 1200 m³/hr suction capacity. Boasting an 8-year warranty on the motor, along with a 2-year comprehensive warranty, it promises reliability. Touch and gesture controls, alongside its chic light grey finish, make it an appealing and efficient addition to any kitchen space.

Specifications of Faber 60cm 1200 m³/hr Autoclean Chimney:

Suction Capacity: 1200 m³/hr

Warranty: 8 Years on Motor, 2 Years Comprehensive

Cleaning System: Filterless Autoclean

Design: Italian design - Made in India (HOOD VENICE IN HC SC FL LG 60)

Controls: Touch & Gesture Control

Pros Cons Filterless system for easier maintenance and efficient airflow Autoclean feature might occasionally require manual intervention for optimal functionality Long 8-year motor warranty ensures prolonged durability Professional assistance might be needed for installation due to specific controls and design aspects

6) Hindware Smart Appliances Nadia IN 90 cm 1350 m³/hr Stylish Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney With Metallic Oil Collector, Motion Sensor & Touch Control For Easy Operation (Curved Glass, Black)

The Hindware Smart Appliances Nadia IN 90 cm Kitchen Chimney features a sleek design with a curved glass finish in black, adding style to functionality. Boasting a 1350 m³/hr suction capacity, its filterless auto-clean system ensures efficient smoke and odor removal. Equipped with a metallic oil collector, it simplifies maintenance. The inclusion of motion sensors and touch controls enhances ease of use, making this chimney an ideal blend of aesthetics and practicality for a modern kitchen.

Specifications of Hindware Smart Appliances Nadia IN 90 cm Chimney:

Suction Capacity: 1350 m³/hr

Cleaning System: Filterless Auto-Clean

Additional Feature: Metallic Oil Collector

Controls: Motion Sensor & Touch Control

Design: Curved Glass, Black

Pros Cons Filterless auto-clean system for efficient maintenance Filterless systems may require periodic manual cleaning for optimal functionality Motion sensor and touch controls enhance ease of operation Professional assistance might be required for installation due to size and features

7) Elica 60 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Angular Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty (EFL 207 HAC LTW VMS 60, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)

The Elica 60 cm 1350 m³/hr Filterless Autoclean Angular Kitchen Chimney offers impressive suction power for effective smoke and odor extraction. With a 15-year warranty, it guarantees long-term reliability. Its filterless design simplifies maintenance while the touch and motion sensor controls ensure convenient operation. The sleek angular design in black, coupled with advanced features like autoclean technology, makes this chimney a practical and stylish addition to any kitchen, promising both performance and durability.

Specifications of Elica 60 cm 1350 m³/hr Chimney:

Suction Capacity: 1350 m³/hr

Cleaning System: Filterless Autoclean

Controls: Touch + Motion Sensor Control

Warranty: 15 Years

Design: Angular, Black (EFL 207 HAC LTW VMS 60)

Pros Cons Filterless autoclean system for hassle-free maintenance Filterless design may require occasional manual cleaning for optimal performance Long 15-year warranty offers peace of mind and reliability Installation might need professional assistance due to specific features and design

8) Hindware Smart Appliances Olenna 90 cm Kitchen Chimney comes with Autoclean technology and maximum suction power of 1200 m3/hr with filterless and Motion Sensor Technology (Black 90cm)

The Hindware Smart Appliances Olenna 90 cm Kitchen Chimney, in sleek black, features autoclean technology and a robust 1200 m³/hr suction power. Its filterless design simplifies maintenance, ensuring efficient smoke and grease removal. Equipped with motion sensor technology, it offers convenient hands-free control. This combination of advanced features makes the Olenna chimney a practical and stylish addition, promising hassle-free maintenance and reliable performance for a clean and modern kitchen ambiance.

Specifications of Hindware Smart Appliances Olenna 90 cm Chimney:

Suction Capacity: 1200 m³/hr

Cleaning System: Autoclean technology with filterless design

Technology: Motion Sensor Technology

Size: 90 cm

Color: Black

Pros Cons Efficient 1200 m³/hr suction power for effective smoke extraction Filterless design may require occasional manual cleaning for optimal performance Motion sensor technology offers hands-free control convenience Installation might need professional assistance due to specific features and size

9) Elica 60 cm 1425 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with Free Installation Kit (WD TFL HAC 60 MS NERO, Touch + Motion Sensor Control, Black)The Elica 60 cm 1425 m³/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney promises efficient smoke extraction with its robust 1425 m³/hr suction power. Its filterless autoclean system simplifies maintenance, while the inclusion of a free installation kit ensures hassle-free setup. Featuring touch and motion sensor controls in a sleek black design (WD TFL HAC 60 MS NERO), this chimney offers convenient hands-free operation and modern aesthetics, making it a practical and stylish choice for a clean and contemporary kitchen environment.

Specifications of Elica 60 cm 1425 m³/hr Chimney:

Suction Capacity: 1425 m³/hr

Cleaning System: Filterless Autoclean

Controls: Touch + Motion Sensor Control

Color: Black (WD TFL HAC 60 MS NERO)

Additional: Includes Free Installation Kit

Pros Cons High suction power for effective smoke extraction Filterless systems may require periodic manual cleaning for optimal functionality Touch and motion sensor controls for convenient operation Installation might need professional assistance due to specific features and size

10) Faber 90 cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, 12Yr Warranty on Motor(2Yr Comprehensive), Autoclean Alarm, Mood L |Made in India(HOOD PRIMUS PLUS ENERGY IN HCSC BK 90,Touch & Gesture Control,Black)

The Faber 90 cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney ensures powerful smoke and odor extraction with its high suction capacity. With a long 12-year motor warranty (inclusive of a 2-year comprehensive warranty), it guarantees durability. Equipped with an autoclean alarm and mood lighting, this chimney simplifies maintenance and adds ambiance. Its touch and gesture controls, coupled with the 'Made in India' promise, make it an ideal combination of functionality, style, and reliability for modern kitchens in sleek black design.

Specifications of Faber 90 cm 1500 m³/hr Chimney:

Suction Capacity: 1500 m³/hr

Warranty: 12 Years on Motor (2 Years Comprehensive)

Cleaning System: Autoclean with Alarm

Controls: Touch & Gesture Control

Design: Black (HOOD PRIMUS PLUS ENERGY IN HCSC BK 90)

Pros Cons High suction capacity for efficient smoke extraction Autoclean systems may need occasional manual cleaning for optimal functionality Long 12-year motor warranty ensures durability Professional assistance might be required for installation due to specific controls and design aspects

3 best features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Kutchina Romania 90 cm Filterless Auto Clean Chimney Suction capacity of 1250 m3/hr Efficient Dual LED Lamps Touch + Motion Sensor Control (Black) Wonderchef Power Curve 60cm Chimney Powerful Suction of 1200m3/hr Auto Clean Function 3 Speed Gesture & Touch Control, Low Noise (Black) Elica 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Chimney 15 Years Warranty Touch + Motion Sensor Control Filterless Autoclean (WDFL 906 HAC LTW MS NERO, Black) Faber 60 cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Chimney 12Yr Warranty on Motor (2Yr Comprehensive) Autoclean Alarm Touch & Gesture Control, Made in India (HCSC BK 60) Faber 60cm 1200 m3/hr Autoclean Chimney 8Yr on Motor, 2Yr Comprehensive Warranty Italian design - Made in India Filterless Autoclean, Touch & Gesture Control (HC SC FL LG 60, Light Grey) Hindware Smart Appliances Nadia IN 90 cm Chimney 1350 m³/hr Suction Power Metallic Oil Collector Motion Sensor & Touch Control, Curved Glass (Black) Elica 60 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Chimney 15 Years Warranty Touch + Motion Sensor Control Filterless Autoclean (EFL 207 HAC LTW VMS 60, Black) Hindware Smart Appliances Olenna 90 cm Chimney 1200 m3/hr Suction Power Autoclean technology Filterless, Motion Sensor Technology (Black, 90cm) Elica 60 cm 1425 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Chimney Free Installation Kit Touch + Motion Sensor Control Filterless Autoclean (WD TFL HAC 60 MS NERO, Black) Faber 90 cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Chimney 12Yr Warranty on Motor (2Yr Comprehensive) Autoclean Alarm Touch & Gesture Control, Made in India (HCSC BK 90)

Best value for money

The Wonderchef Power Curve 60cm Chimney stands as the best value for money. With powerful 1200m3/hr suction, auto-clean function, and low noise, it offers essential features at an attractive price. The baffle filter ensures efficient filtration, while its gesture and touch controls provide convenience. Its blend of performance, functionality, and affordability makes it a standout choice for a pocket-friendly yet high-quality kitchen chimney.

Best overall product

The Elica 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney sets itself as the best overall product. With a generous 15-year warranty, touch and motion sensor controls, and efficient filtration, it combines durability, functionality, and advanced features. Its powerful suction capacity and filterless design offer convenience, ensuring a clean kitchen environment. Elica's blend of innovation, reliability, and long-term warranty makes it a standout choice for overall quality and performance.

How to buy best chimney in India

To find the best chimney in India, consider factors like suction power matching your kitchen size, filter type for effective cleaning, noise levels, and maintenance needs. Look for features like auto-clean functions, warranty, and brand reputation. Ensure it fits your kitchen layout and aesthetics. Read reviews, compare prices, and prioritize safety features. Buying from reputable brands known for quality and after-sales service ensures a reliable purchase for your kitchen needs.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Exciting News! Hindustan Times now has a Facebook channel for Tech. For a daily download of the latest trends & innovations in technology - Join the Channel Now!