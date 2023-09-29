Looking for best TV brands in India 2023? Choose from top 10 picks in September

If you have even been to Delhi's Sarojini Nagar clothes market some years back, you would have been baffled to see how clothes from some of the most celebrated international brands were available for the asking. Having said so, wearing branded clothes does feel different, and the difference sometimes lies in its detailing. Talking of brands, nowhere does it seem more apt than when buying gadgets, home appliances and other electronic items, where technology plays a big role. These products don't come cheap either and, hence, it is sensible to go with a branded product. Let's consider television sets for this discussion.

Best TV brands in India 2023: Bring home one of these and enjoy HD entertainment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Choosing a reputable brand when buying a television set is a wise decision. Established brands have a track record of reliability, quality and after-sales support. They invest in research and innovation, ensuring cutting-edge technology and superior picture and sound quality. Moreover, renowned brands often provide a wide range of options to cater to various budgets and preferences, giving you more flexibility to find the perfect TV. Beyond the product itself, a trusted brand ensures peace of mind, knowing that your investment is backed by a solid warranty and accessible customer service.

In the Indian market, several TV brands have gained recognition for their exceptional quality and innovation. Samsung, a global leader, offers a wide range of smart TVs with stunning displays and advanced features. LG, known for its OLED technology, delivers impressive picture quality and sleek designs. Sony combines cutting-edge technology with a rich legacy of entertainment expertise, offering immersive viewing experiences. Xiaomi has made a mark with its budget-friendly smart TVs, providing excellent value for money. Additionally, brands like TCL and Panasonic offer competitive options, ensuring a diverse array of choices for consumers seeking the best TV brands in India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The good news is that you can get a plethora of choices as far as brands are concerned in India. What's better is that you can get them all on Amazon. We have curated a list of such TVs that you should consider. Check them out and add them to your cart. Go shopping!

Redmi 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X55 | L55M6-RA (Black)

If you are looking to have a premium addition to your home entertainment setup, then go in for Redmi 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X55. With its expansive 55-inch 4K Ultra HD display, it offers breathtaking visuals. Powered by Android, you can access a world of content and apps with ease. Dolby Vision and DTS-HD support ensure immersive audiovisual experiences. Its sleek Black finish adds grace to your living space, making it an excellent choice for both style and performance.

Specifications of Redmi 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X55:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Display: 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD

Operating System: Android TV

Audio: Dolby Vision and DTS-HD

Connectivity: Multiple ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Colour: Black

Pros Cons 4K Ultra HD display Limited availability Android TV Smaller screen size may be desired

LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UQ7500PSF (Ceramic Black)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Are you keen on elevating your viewing experience? Then bring home the LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UQ7500PSF in an elegant Ceramic Black finish. With a breathtaking 4K Ultra HD display, it delivers crisp and vivid visuals, while the WebOS Smart TV platform provides easy access to a world of content and apps. Enjoy immersive audio with Dolby Atmos support. Multiple connectivity options and a stylish, slim design make it a versatile and aesthetic addition to your home entertainment setup.

Specifications of LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV:

Display: 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD

Smart TV Platform: WebOS

Audio: Dolby Atmos

Connectivity: Multiple ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Finish: Ceramic Black

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pros Cons 4K Ultra HD display Higher price point WebOS Smart TV Finish may not suit all décors

Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) Tornado 2.0 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55A7H (Silver)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The one thing we all agree is that is the era of home entertainment setups. Do you wish to have a premium entertainment hub? If you agree, then invest in the Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) Tornado 2.0 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55A7H in a sleek Silver finish. With its expansive 55-inch 4K Ultra HD display, it offers stunning visuals and lifelike clarity. Powered by Google TV, you can access a vast array of content and apps seamlessly. Dolby Atmos support delivers immersive audio, and multiple connectivity options ensure versatility. The Silver design adds a touch of modern elegance to your living space, making this television a stylish and high-performance addition to your home theatre.

Specifications of Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) Tornado 2.0 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Display: 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD

Smart TV Platform: Google TV

Audio: Dolby Atmos

Connectivity: Multiple ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Finish: Silver

Pros Cons 4K Ultra HD display Higher price point Google TV Finish may not suit all décors

Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) Bezelless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55A6H (Black)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) Bezelless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55A6H is also a great choice of a TV. Its elegant black finish can make for a stunning addition to your living space. It is designed to elevate your home entertainment. This TV comes with a bezel-less design which enhances your viewing experience. Thanks to its 55-inch 4K Ultra HD display, it offers stunning visuals with vivid clarity. Powered by Google TV, it provides easy access to a plethora of content and apps. Enjoy immersive audio with Dolby Atmos support. Multiple connectivity options.

Specifications of Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) Bezelless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV:

Display: 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD

Smart TV Platform: Google TV

Audio: Dolby Atmos

Connectivity: Multiple ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Finish: Black

Pros Cons Bezelless design Higher price point Google TV Finish may not suit all décors

Also read: 10 best TV brands in India in September 2023 that promise stellar display

Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) Tornado Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 55E7K PRO (Dark Grey)

The Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) Tornado Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 55E7K PRO in a sophisticated Dark Grey finish is yet another option from Hisense listed in this article and is surely a good option to consider. It is designed to offer an exceptional viewing experience, thanks to its 55-inch 4K Ultra HD QLED display. Vibrant colours and sharp details are assured. With smart features and connectivity options, you can seamlessly access your favourite content. Dolby Atmos support ensures immersive sound quality. The Dark Grey aesthetic adds a touch of elegance to your entertainment space, making it both stylish and high-performing.

Specifications of Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) Tornado Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 55E7K PRO:

Display: 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD QLED

Smart TV Features: Yes

Audio: Dolby Atmos

Connectivity: Multiple ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Finish: Dark Grey

Pros Cons 4K Ultra HD QLED display Higher price point Smart TV features Finish may not suit all décors

Acer 139 cm (55 inches) V Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR55GR2851VQD (Black)

Check out the Acer 139 cm (55 inches) V Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR55GR2851VQD in a sleek Black finish. If you are keen on cutting-edge entertainment technology, your search should end here. With its expansive 55-inch 4K Ultra HD QLED display, it offers stunning visuals with vibrant colors and sharp detail. Powered by Google TV, you can effortlessly access a plethora of content and apps. Dolby Atmos support ensures immersive audio, and multiple connectivity options provide versatility. The Black design adds a touch of sophistication to your living space, making it a stylish and high-performance addition to your home theatre.

Specifications of Acer 139 cm (55 inches) V Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR55GR2851VQD:

Display: 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD QLED

Smart TV Platform: Google TV

Audio: Dolby Atmos

Connectivity: Multiple ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Finish: Black

Pros Cons 4K Ultra HD QLED display Higher price point Google TV Finish may not suit all décors

Acer 139 cm (55 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR55GR2851UDFL (Black)

If you are looking for a fusion of technology and sophistication, then go in for Acer 139 cm (55 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR55GR2851UDFL. Its expansive 55-inch 4K Ultra HD display offers stunning visuals with lifelike colours and clarity. Powered by Google TV, offering access a wide array of content and apps effortlessly. With Dolby Atmos audio support, it delivers immersive sound experiences. Multiple connectivity options provide versatility. The black finish adds grace and sophistication to your living space, making it both stylish and high-performing.

Specifications of Acer 139 cm (55 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR55GR2851UDFL:

Display: 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD

Smart TV Platform: Google TV

Audio: Dolby Atmos

Connectivity: Multiple ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Finish: Black

Pros Cons 4K Ultra HD display Higher price point Google TV Finish may not suit all décors

Nu 165 cm (65 inch) WebOS Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV LED65UWA1 (Black) 2023 Model

The Nu 165 cm (65 inch) WebOS Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV LED65UWA1 is an innovative product, which can assure you high definition entertainment like no other. Thanks to its mega 65-inch 4K Ultra HD display, breathtaking visuals with incredible details can become a reality for you. It is powered by WebOS, which can access a wide range of content and apps seamlessly. Enjoy immersive audio with Dolby Atmos support. Multiple connectivity options ensure versatile usage. The 2023 Model brings the latest technology to your living space, making it a stylish and high-performance centrepiece for your home theatre. This TV, in a sleek black design, is a flagship product in the world of entertainment innovation.

Specifications of Nu 165 cm (65 inch) WebOS Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV LED65UWA1:

Display: 165 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD

Smart TV Platform: WebOS

Audio: Dolby Atmos

Connectivity: Multiple ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Finish: Black

Pros Cons 65-inch 4K Ultra HD display Higher price point WebOS Smart TV Finish may not suit all décors

Hisense 189 cm (75 inches) Bezelless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 75A6H (Black)

Want to make a premium addition to your home entertainment? Then invest in the Hisense 189 cm (75 inches) Bezelless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 75A6H in a sophisticated black finish. With its expansive 75-inch 4K Ultra HD display, it gives stunning visuals with lifelike clarity. It is powered by Google TV that offers you access a world of content and apps seamlessly. Dolby Atmos support ensures immersive audio experiences. Multiple connectivity options and the bezel-less design enhance your viewing pleasure. The black aesthetics add a modern touch to your living space, making it a stylish and high-performance centrepiece for your home theatre.

Specifications of Hisense 189 cm (75 inches) Bezelless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 75A6H:

Display: 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD

Smart TV Platform: Google TV

Audio: Dolby Atmos

Connectivity: Multiple ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Finish: Black

Pros Cons 4K Ultra HD display Higher price point Google TV Finish may not suit all décors

LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UQ7550PSF (Ceramic Black)

The LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UQ7550PSF in a sleek Ceramic Black finish can mark a remarkable addition to your living space to elevate your viewing experience. Given its 55-inch 4K Ultra HD display, you can see exceptional visuals with stunning details. The WebOS Smart TV platform provides easy access to a wide array of content and apps. Dolby Atmos support ensures immersive audio. Multiple connectivity options make it versatile, and the Ceramic Black design adds a touch of sophistication to your living space.

Specifications of LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UQ7550PSF:

Display: 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD

Smart TV Platform: WebOS

Audio: Dolby Atmos

Connectivity: Multiple ports, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Finish: Ceramic Black

Pros Cons 4K Ultra HD display Higher price point WebOS Smart TV Finish may not suit all décors

3 best features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Redmi 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X55 4K Ultra HD Display Android Smart TV Large 55-inch Screen LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UQ7500PSF 4K Ultra HD Display WebOS Smart TV Ceramic Black Finish Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) Tornado 2.0 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55A7H 4K Ultra HD QLED Display Google TV Silver Finish Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) Bezelless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55A6H 4K Ultra HD Display Bezelless Design Google TV Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) Tornado Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 55E7K PRO 4K Ultra HD QLED Display Tornado Series Dark Grey Finish Acer 139 cm (55 inches) V Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR55GR2851VQD 4K Ultra HD QLED Display Google TV Black Finish Acer 139 cm (55 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR55GR2851UDFL 4K Ultra HD Display Advanced I Series Black Finish Nu 165 cm (65 inch) WebOS Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV LED65UWA1 4K Ultra HD Display WebOS Smart TV Large 65-inch Screen Hisense 189 cm (75 inches) Bezelless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 75A6H 4K Ultra HD Display Bezelless Design Google TV LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UQ7550PSF 4K Ultra HD Display WebOS Smart TV Ceramic Black Finish

Best value for money

The best value-for-money TV among the mentioned options is the Redmi 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X55. With its affordable price tag, 4K Ultra HD display, and Android Smart TV capabilities, it offers an excellent combination of performance and features. This TV provides high-quality visuals and smart functionalities without breaking the bank, making it a great value for budget-conscious consumers.

Best overall product

The best overall TV among the mentioned options is the LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UQ7550PSF. With its stunning 4K Ultra HD display, advanced WebOS Smart TV features, and elegant Ceramic Black finish, it delivers a superior viewing experience and versatile connectivity options. LG's reputation for quality and innovation makes it a top choice for those seeking the best blend of performance and style.

How to buy the best TV brands in India 2023

To purchase the best TV brands in India in 2023, follow these steps:

Determine Your Needs: Assess your requirements, including screen size, resolution, and features like Smart TV capabilities.

Set a Budget: Define a clear budget to narrow down your options and avoid overspending.

Research Brands: Identify reputable brands known for quality, reliability, and customer support.

Compare Models: Evaluate different models within your budget, considering factors like picture quality, audio, and connectivity options.

Read Reviews: Seek customer reviews and expert opinions to gain insights into real-world performance.

Visit Retailers: Visit electronics stores to see the TVs in person and ask questions.

Check Warranty: Ensure the TV comes with a warranty for peace of mind.

By following these steps, you can make an informed decision and select the best TV brand and model that aligns with your preferences and budget.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!