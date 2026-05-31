Love the Apple Watch look but not the ₹50,000 price? These budget smartwatches are worth buying in 2026

The Apple Watch is one of the best smartwatches that you can get in the market right now. For some, it's a gadget that tracks their health, for others it's also a status symbol. While it is one of the best, spending nearly ₹50,000 on a wearable is not practical, and in some cases possible, for everyone. The good news is that in 2026, you no longer need to empty your pockets to buy a premium-looking smartwatch with a stylish design, an AMOLED display, multiple health tracking sensors, and long battery life. Several major brands are now offering smartwatches that capture the sleek and modern aesthetic of an Apple Watch without carrying the hefty price tag. These smartwatches come with a squarish dial with curved edges. (HT Tech) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less From curved-edge displays and metal frames to advanced health tracking features, budget smartwatches have not only become stylish but also smarter and more reliable over time. Whether you are looking for a smartwatch for workouts and office meetings or a gadget that elevate your everyday look, here are the best Apple Watch look alike smartwatches that deliver style with features at a pocket-friendly price. Best Apple Watch lookalike smartwatches to buy in India

The boAt Chrome Ivory Smart Watch is designed for users who want a premium smartwatch experience with elegant styling and practical everyday features. It features a sleek metallic finish that gives it a luxury-inspired appearance. Its 1.70-inch AMOLED display delivers vibrant colours, deep blacks, and impressive clarity, while the 1,000 nits peak brightness ensures excellent outdoor visibility. This smartwatch also comes equipped with heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep tracking, and female wellness tracking for comprehensive health insights. Bluetooth calling, multiple sports modes, and IP68 resistance further enhance usability, while the battery delivers a 5-day performance for everyday use.

Specifications Display 1.70-inch AMOLED Display, 366x366 resolution, 1000 nits brightness IP Rating IP68 Dust & Water Resistance Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 with Bluetooth Calling Health Tracking Features Heart Rate Monitoring, SpO2 Monitoring, Sleep Tracking, Female Wellness Tracking Operating System Compatibility Android 7.0 & above, iOS 14 & above Battery Life Up to 5 days usage, 14 days standby Special Features Metallic Design, AMOLED Display, 100+ Sports Modes, Smart Notifications, Female Wellness Features, Premium Zinc Alloy Build Reasons to buy Elegant design Great display quality Great features High accuracy Reason to avoid Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this smartwatch to be a high-quality, highly stylish device with excellent display quality and features including health tracking options. The battery life, however, has received mixed feedback. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its premium design and features.

2. Garmin Venu Sq 2 GPS Smartwatch, All-Day Health Monitoring, Long-Lasting Battery Life, AMOLED Display, Slate and Shadow Gray Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Garmin Venu Sq 2 combines a sleek square-dial design with premium fitness-focused features, making it an excellent smartwatch for health-conscious users. Its bright AMOLED touchscreen delivers vibrant colours, sharp contrast, and improved colour accuracy that enhances readability indoors and outdoors. The lightweight aluminium frame and comfortable silicone strap make it ideal for all-day wear. It is equipped with advanced health tracking sensors, the smartwatch offers continuous heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, stress monitoring, sleep analysis, and Body Battery energy tracking for deeper wellness insights. Its standout feature is the exceptional battery life, which reduces the need for frequent charging.

Specifications Display 1.41-inch AMOLED Touchscreen Display IP Rating 5 ATM Water Resistance Connectivity Bluetooth, built-in GPS, Wi-Fi Health Tracking Features Heart Rate Monitoring, SpO2 Tracking, Sleep Monitoring, Stress Tracking, Body Battery Energy Monitoring, Women’s Health Tracking Operating System Compatibility Android & iOS Compatible Battery Life 26mAh Li-ion, up to 11 days in smartwatch mode Special Features Built-in GPS, AMOLED Display, Fitness Age Tracking, Sleep Score, Garmin Pay, Multiple Sports Modes, Music Controls Reasons to buy Long battery life Great touchscreen display Accurate health sensors Reason to avoid Average water resistance Average reliability

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this smartwatch to offer long battery life and a great touchscreen display. They also appreciate the accuracy of its health tracking sensors. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its long battery life and health tracking sensors.

The HUAWEI Watch FIT 4 combines a sleek rectangular design with advanced fitness and wellness features, making it a stylish smartwatch for everyday use. Its 1.82-inch vibrant AMOLED display delivers rich colours, deep blacks, and sharp visuals that improve colour accuracy and readability. It is equipped with advanced health tracking sensors that support heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep analysis, stress monitoring, and women’s health tracking. With intelligent power management and long battery life, the Watch FIT 4 easily handles fitness tracking, notifications, and daily productivity without frequent charging.

Specifications Display 1.82-inch AMOLED FullView Touch Display, 3,000 nits brightness IP Rating 5 ATM Water Resistance Connectivity Bluetooth, GPS Health Tracking Features Heart Rate Monitoring, SpO2 Monitoring, Sleep Tracking, Stress Monitoring, Women’s Health Tracking Operating System Compatibility Runs Harmony OS, Android & iOS Compatible Battery Life Up to 10 days battery life Special Features Built-in GPS, AI Fitness Tracking, Multiple Workout Modes, Smart Notifications, Lightweight Design, Breathing Exercises Reasons to buy Great build quality Long battery life Excellent health tracking features Value for money Reason to avoid Some features aren't available on iOS

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this smartwatch to be a premium Android device with excellent GPS functionality and accurate heart rate monitoring. The battery life is good, and customers consider it excellent value for money. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its long battery life, built-in GPS and health tracking sensors.

The Amazfit Bip 6 smartwatch delivers a clean and modern design with practical smart features that make it an excellent everyday wearable. Its lightweight body and sleek rectangular dial offer a comfortable fit for long hours of usage, while the vibrant 1.97-inch AMOLED display produces sharp visuals. It is equipped with advanced health tracking sensors and it continuously monitors heart rate, SpO2 levels, stress, sleep quality, and activity tracking for a complete wellness experience. With impressive 14-day battery life, the Amazfit Bip 6 easily offers long-lasting battery performance suitable for fitness tracking, travel, and productivity.

Specifications Display 1.97-inch AMOLED Touchscreen Display, 2,000 nits brightness IP Rating 5 ATM Water Resistance Connectivity Bluetooth, GPS Health Tracking Features Heart Rate Monitoring, SpO2 Monitoring, Sleep Tracking, Stress Monitoring, Women’s Health Tracking Operating System Compatibility Android & iOS Compatible Battery Life 340mAh, Up to 14 days battery life Special Features Built-in GPS, Multiple Sports Modes, Smart Notifications, AI Fitness Tracking, Lightweight Design, Voice Assistant Support Reasons to buy Great build quality Long battery life Excellent features Value for money Reason to avoid Limited third-party app support

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this smartwatch to be a superb day-to-day device with outstanding battery life of up to 16 days and accurate heart rate measurement. They appreciate its appearance, display quality, and features. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its long battery life and its design.

The Redmi Watch 5 Lite combines a sleek rectangular design with practical smart features, making it a stylish and value-driven smartwatch for everyday users. Its large 1.96-inch AMOLED display delivers vibrant colours while its slim bezels and lightweight construction give it a modern premium look. It is equipped with advanced health tracking sensors that support heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep analysis, stress monitoring, and activity tracking for comprehensive wellness insights. With efficient battery optimisation and Bluetooth calling support, the Redmi Watch 5 Lite offers dependable long-lasting performance for fitness, and productivity.

Specifications Display 1.97-inch AMOLED Touchscreen Display, 600 nits brightness IP Rating 5 ATM Water Resistance Connectivity Bluetooth Calling, GPS Health Tracking Features Heart Rate Monitoring, SpO2 Monitoring, Sleep Tracking, Stress Monitoring, Women’s Health Tracking Operating System Compatibility HyperOS, Android & iOS Compatible Battery Life 470mAh, Up to 18 days battery life Special Features Bluetooth Calling, Noise Reduction, Multiple Sports Modes, Smart Notifications, Built-in GPS, Lightweight Design Reasons to buy Great build quality & design Long battery life Value for money Bright display Reason to avoid Speaker isn't loud enough for calls

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find this smartwatch to be well-made and worth its price, with a high-quality AMOLED display and impressive battery life. They appreciate its tracking features, with detailed sleep tracking and comprehensive health monitoring capabilities. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its overall product quality and health tracking features.

The Noise ColorFit Pro 6 smartwatch combines premium styling with advanced smart features. It comes with a 1.850inch AMOLED display and it is equipped with advanced health tracking sensors that support features like heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep analysis, stress monitoring, and activity tracking for complete wellness insights. Bluetooth calling and intelligent battery optimisation further enhance usability, while the long-lasting battery ensures dependable all-day performance for productivity and fitness tracking.

Specifications Display 1.85-inch AMOLED Touchscreen Display with 600 nits of brightness IP Rating IP68 Water & Dust Resistance Connectivity Bluetooth Calling Health Tracking Features Heart Rate Monitoring, SpO2 Monitoring, Sleep Tracking, Stress Monitoring, Women’s Health Tracking Operating System Compatibility Android & iOS Compatible Battery Life Up to 7 days battery life Special Features Intelligent AI Features, Bluetooth Calling, Multiple Sports Modes, Smart Notifications, Voice Assistant Support, Premium Design Reasons to buy Great build quality & design Value for money Great features Reason to avoid Average battery life

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the smartwatch to be a high-quality product with excellent looks and numerous functions, particularly praising its calling feature and Bluetooth connectivity. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its overall product quality and pocket-friendly design.

The realme Watch 5 combines a sleek rectangular design with practical smart features. Its 1.97-inch large AMOLED display delivers vibrant colours and sharp visuals that is good for both and outdoor usage. It is equipped with advanced health tracking sensors that support heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep analysis, stress monitoring, and activity tracking for comprehensive wellness insights. With Bluetooth calling support and efficient battery optimisation, this smartwatch delivers dependable long-lasting performance for fitness tracking, productivity, and entertainment.

Specifications Display 1.97-inch AMOLED Touchscreen Display IP Rating IP68 Water & Dust Resistance Connectivity Bluetooth Calling Health Tracking Features Heart Rate Monitoring, SpO2 Monitoring, Sleep Tracking, Stress Monitoring, Women’s Health Tracking Operating System Compatibility Android & iOS Compatible Battery Life Up to 12 days battery life Special Features Bluetooth Calling, AI Noise Reduction, Multiple Sports Modes, Smart Notifications, Voice Assistant Support, Lightweight Design Reasons to buy Long battery life Good product quality Great performance Reason to avoid Average connectivity

What are buyers saying on Amazon? Buyers find the smartwatch to be a high-quality product. They also appreciate its long battery life and smooth performance. Why should you choose this product? Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its performance and long battery life. Top 3 features of the best Apple Watch lookalike smartwatches in India

NAME DISPLAY BATTERY HEALTH TRACKING FEATURES Boat Chrome Ivory 1.70-inch AMOLED Display Up to 5 days usage Heart Rate Monitoring, SpO2 Monitoring, Sleep Tracking, Female Wellness Tracking Garmin Venu Sq 2 1.41-inch AMOLED Display 26mAh Li-ion, up to 11 days of usage Heart Rate Monitoring, SpO2 Tracking, Sleep Monitoring, Stress Tracking, Body Battery Energy Monitoring, Women’s Health Tracking Huawei Watch FIT 4 1.82-inch AMOLED Display Up to 10 days battery life Heart Rate Monitoring, SpO2 Monitoring, Sleep Tracking, Stress Monitoring, Women’s Health Tracking Amazfit Bip 6 1.97-inch AMOLED Display 340mAh, Up to 14 days battery life Heart Rate Monitoring, SpO2 Monitoring, Sleep Tracking, Stress Monitoring, Women’s Health Tracking Redmi Watch 5 Lite 1.97-inch AMOLED Display 470mAh, Up to 18 days battery life Heart Rate Monitoring, SpO2 Monitoring, Sleep Tracking, Stress Monitoring, Women’s Health Tracking Noise Pro 6 1.85-inch AMOLED Display Up to 7 days battery life Heart Rate Monitoring, SpO2 Monitoring, Sleep Tracking, Stress Monitoring, Women’s Health Tracking realme Watch 5 1.97-inch AMOLED Display Up to 12 days battery life Heart Rate Monitoring, SpO2 Monitoring, Sleep Tracking, Stress Monitoring, Women’s Health Tracking

FAQs for buying best Apple Watch lookalike smartwatches in India Which features should I look for in an Apple Watch lookalike smartwatch? Look for an AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling, heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep tracking, water resistance, and long battery life. Do these smartwatches support iPhones? Most budget smartwatches support iPhones with limited functionality. Features like notifications, health tracking, and Bluetooth calling usually work, but some advanced integrations may vary. What is the ideal battery life for a budget smartwatch? A good smartwatch should ideally offer 5 to 14 days of battery life depending on usage. Are health tracking features accurate on affordable smartwatches? Most modern budget smartwatches provide reasonably accurate heart rate, SpO2, sleep, and stress tracking for general wellness monitoring, though they may not match medical-grade devices or premium flagship watches. What IP rating should a smartwatch have? An IP68 or 5 ATM rating is recommended for protection against sweat, rain, dust, and accidental water exposure during workouts or outdoor activities.