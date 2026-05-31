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    Love the Apple Watch look but not the ₹50,000 price? These budget smartwatches are worth buying in 2026

    These smartwatches come with a stylish design and features like an AMOLED display, built-in GPS and multiple health tracking sensors.

    Published on: May 31, 2026 8:00 AM IST
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    Our Picks

    FAQs

    Our Picks

    ProductRatingPrice

    Boat Chrome Ivory Smart Watch for Women, co-Designed with GIVA, Limited Edition 925gm Silver Charm, 1.7" AMOLED Display, 1000 nits Brightness, Premium Metallic Build (Silver Charm Edition)View Details...

    ₹5,999

    ...
    Check Offers

    Garmin Venu Sq 2 GPS Smartwatch, All-Day Health Monitoring, Long-Lasting Battery Life, AMOLED Display, Slate and Shadow GrayView Details...

    ₹16,990

    ...
    Check Offers

    Huawei Watch FIT 4 smartwatch, 1.82" Large Display, Up to 10-Day Battery Life, Dual Band GPS, 100+ Sports Modes, Fitness Health Tracker, Emotional Assistant, Compatible with Android iOS, WhiteView Details...

    ₹12,999

    ...
    Check Offers

    Amazfit Bip 6 Smart Watch 46mm, 14 Day Battery, 1.97" AMOLED Display, GPS & Free Maps, AI, Bluetooth Call & Text, Health, Fitness & Sleep Tracker, 140+ Workout Modes, 5 ATM Water-Resistance, BlackView Details...

    ...
    Get Price

    Redmi Watch 5 Lite, 1.96" Amoled, Advanced in-Built GPS, 5 ATM, 18 Day Battery, Bluetooth Calling with AI Noise Reduction, Always on Display, BlackView Details...

    ₹3,499

    ...
    Check Offers
    View More...
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    Research-Backed Choices

    Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

    The Apple Watch is one of the best smartwatches that you can get in the market right now. For some, it's a gadget that tracks their health, for others it's also a status symbol. While it is one of the best, spending nearly 50,000 on a wearable is not practical, and in some cases possible, for everyone. The good news is that in 2026, you no longer need to empty your pockets to buy a premium-looking smartwatch with a stylish design, an AMOLED display, multiple health tracking sensors, and long battery life. Several major brands are now offering smartwatches that capture the sleek and modern aesthetic of an Apple Watch without carrying the hefty price tag.

    These smartwatches come with a squarish dial with curved edges. (HT Tech)
    These smartwatches come with a squarish dial with curved edges. (HT Tech)
    Shweta Ganjoo
    By Shweta Ganjoo

    Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.

    She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.

    Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.

    Read moreRead less

    From curved-edge displays and metal frames to advanced health tracking features, budget smartwatches have not only become stylish but also smarter and more reliable over time. Whether you are looking for a smartwatch for workouts and office meetings or a gadget that elevate your everyday look, here are the best Apple Watch look alike smartwatches that deliver style with features at a pocket-friendly price.

    Best Apple Watch lookalike smartwatches to buy in India

    The boAt Chrome Ivory Smart Watch is designed for users who want a premium smartwatch experience with elegant styling and practical everyday features. It features a sleek metallic finish that gives it a luxury-inspired appearance. Its 1.70-inch AMOLED display delivers vibrant colours, deep blacks, and impressive clarity, while the 1,000 nits peak brightness ensures excellent outdoor visibility. This smartwatch also comes equipped with heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep tracking, and female wellness tracking for comprehensive health insights. Bluetooth calling, multiple sports modes, and IP68 resistance further enhance usability, while the battery delivers a 5-day performance for everyday use.

    Specifications

    Display
    1.70-inch AMOLED Display, 366x366 resolution, 1000 nits brightness
    IP Rating
    IP68 Dust & Water Resistance
    Connectivity
    Bluetooth 5.3 with Bluetooth Calling
    Health Tracking Features
    Heart Rate Monitoring, SpO2 Monitoring, Sleep Tracking, Female Wellness Tracking
    Operating System Compatibility
    Android 7.0 & above, iOS 14 & above
    Battery Life
    Up to 5 days usage, 14 days standby
    Special Features
    Metallic Design, AMOLED Display, 100+ Sports Modes, Smart Notifications, Female Wellness Features, Premium Zinc Alloy Build

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Elegant design

    ...

    Great display quality

    ...

    Great features

    ...

    High accuracy

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Average battery life

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers find this smartwatch to be a high-quality, highly stylish device with excellent display quality and features including health tracking options. The battery life, however, has received mixed feedback.

    Why should you choose this product?

    Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its premium design and features.

    2. Garmin Venu Sq 2 GPS Smartwatch, All-Day Health Monitoring, Long-Lasting Battery Life, AMOLED Display, Slate and Shadow Gray

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    The Garmin Venu Sq 2 combines a sleek square-dial design with premium fitness-focused features, making it an excellent smartwatch for health-conscious users. Its bright AMOLED touchscreen delivers vibrant colours, sharp contrast, and improved colour accuracy that enhances readability indoors and outdoors. The lightweight aluminium frame and comfortable silicone strap make it ideal for all-day wear. It is equipped with advanced health tracking sensors, the smartwatch offers continuous heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, stress monitoring, sleep analysis, and Body Battery energy tracking for deeper wellness insights. Its standout feature is the exceptional battery life, which reduces the need for frequent charging.

    Specifications

    Display
    1.41-inch AMOLED Touchscreen Display
    IP Rating
    5 ATM Water Resistance
    Connectivity
    Bluetooth, built-in GPS, Wi-Fi
    Health Tracking Features
    Heart Rate Monitoring, SpO2 Tracking, Sleep Monitoring, Stress Tracking, Body Battery Energy Monitoring, Women’s Health Tracking
    Operating System Compatibility
    Android & iOS Compatible
    Battery Life
    26mAh Li-ion, up to 11 days in smartwatch mode
    Special Features
    Built-in GPS, AMOLED Display, Fitness Age Tracking, Sleep Score, Garmin Pay, Multiple Sports Modes, Music Controls

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Long battery life

    ...

    Great touchscreen display

    ...

    Accurate health sensors

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Average water resistance

    ...

    Average reliability

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers find this smartwatch to offer long battery life and a great touchscreen display. They also appreciate the accuracy of its health tracking sensors.

    Why should you choose this product?

    Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its long battery life and health tracking sensors.

    The HUAWEI Watch FIT 4 combines a sleek rectangular design with advanced fitness and wellness features, making it a stylish smartwatch for everyday use. Its 1.82-inch vibrant AMOLED display delivers rich colours, deep blacks, and sharp visuals that improve colour accuracy and readability. It is equipped with advanced health tracking sensors that support heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep analysis, stress monitoring, and women’s health tracking. With intelligent power management and long battery life, the Watch FIT 4 easily handles fitness tracking, notifications, and daily productivity without frequent charging.

    Specifications

    Display
    1.82-inch AMOLED FullView Touch Display, 3,000 nits brightness
    IP Rating
    5 ATM Water Resistance
    Connectivity
    Bluetooth, GPS
    Health Tracking Features
    Heart Rate Monitoring, SpO2 Monitoring, Sleep Tracking, Stress Monitoring, Women’s Health Tracking
    Operating System Compatibility
    Runs Harmony OS, Android & iOS Compatible
    Battery Life
    Up to 10 days battery life
    Special Features
    Built-in GPS, AI Fitness Tracking, Multiple Workout Modes, Smart Notifications, Lightweight Design, Breathing Exercises

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Great build quality

    ...

    Long battery life

    ...

    Excellent health tracking features

    ...

    Value for money

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Some features aren't available on iOS

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers find this smartwatch to be a premium Android device with excellent GPS functionality and accurate heart rate monitoring. The battery life is good, and customers consider it excellent value for money.

    Why should you choose this product?

    Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its long battery life, built-in GPS and health tracking sensors.

    The Amazfit Bip 6 smartwatch delivers a clean and modern design with practical smart features that make it an excellent everyday wearable. Its lightweight body and sleek rectangular dial offer a comfortable fit for long hours of usage, while the vibrant 1.97-inch AMOLED display produces sharp visuals. It is equipped with advanced health tracking sensors and it continuously monitors heart rate, SpO2 levels, stress, sleep quality, and activity tracking for a complete wellness experience. With impressive 14-day battery life, the Amazfit Bip 6 easily offers long-lasting battery performance suitable for fitness tracking, travel, and productivity.

    Specifications

    Display
    1.97-inch AMOLED Touchscreen Display, 2,000 nits brightness
    IP Rating
    5 ATM Water Resistance
    Connectivity
    Bluetooth, GPS
    Health Tracking Features
    Heart Rate Monitoring, SpO2 Monitoring, Sleep Tracking, Stress Monitoring, Women’s Health Tracking
    Operating System Compatibility
    Android & iOS Compatible
    Battery Life
    340mAh, Up to 14 days battery life
    Special Features
    Built-in GPS, Multiple Sports Modes, Smart Notifications, AI Fitness Tracking, Lightweight Design, Voice Assistant Support

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Great build quality

    ...

    Long battery life

    ...

    Excellent features

    ...

    Value for money

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Limited third-party app support

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers find this smartwatch to be a superb day-to-day device with outstanding battery life of up to 16 days and accurate heart rate measurement. They appreciate its appearance, display quality, and features.

    Why should you choose this product?

    Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its long battery life and its design.

    The Redmi Watch 5 Lite combines a sleek rectangular design with practical smart features, making it a stylish and value-driven smartwatch for everyday users. Its large 1.96-inch AMOLED display delivers vibrant colours while its slim bezels and lightweight construction give it a modern premium look. It is equipped with advanced health tracking sensors that support heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep analysis, stress monitoring, and activity tracking for comprehensive wellness insights. With efficient battery optimisation and Bluetooth calling support, the Redmi Watch 5 Lite offers dependable long-lasting performance for fitness, and productivity.

    Specifications

    Display
    1.97-inch AMOLED Touchscreen Display, 600 nits brightness
    IP Rating
    5 ATM Water Resistance
    Connectivity
    Bluetooth Calling, GPS
    Health Tracking Features
    Heart Rate Monitoring, SpO2 Monitoring, Sleep Tracking, Stress Monitoring, Women’s Health Tracking
    Operating System Compatibility
    HyperOS, Android & iOS Compatible
    Battery Life
    470mAh, Up to 18 days battery life
    Special Features
    Bluetooth Calling, Noise Reduction, Multiple Sports Modes, Smart Notifications, Built-in GPS, Lightweight Design

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Great build quality & design

    ...

    Long battery life

    ...

    Value for money

    ...

    Bright display

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Speaker isn't loud enough for calls

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers find this smartwatch to be well-made and worth its price, with a high-quality AMOLED display and impressive battery life. They appreciate its tracking features, with detailed sleep tracking and comprehensive health monitoring capabilities.

    Why should you choose this product?

    Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its overall product quality and health tracking features.

    The Noise ColorFit Pro 6 smartwatch combines premium styling with advanced smart features. It comes with a 1.850inch AMOLED display and it is equipped with advanced health tracking sensors that support features like heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep analysis, stress monitoring, and activity tracking for complete wellness insights. Bluetooth calling and intelligent battery optimisation further enhance usability, while the long-lasting battery ensures dependable all-day performance for productivity and fitness tracking.

    Specifications

    Display
    1.85-inch AMOLED Touchscreen Display with 600 nits of brightness
    IP Rating
    IP68 Water & Dust Resistance
    Connectivity
    Bluetooth Calling
    Health Tracking Features
    Heart Rate Monitoring, SpO2 Monitoring, Sleep Tracking, Stress Monitoring, Women’s Health Tracking
    Operating System Compatibility
    Android & iOS Compatible
    Battery Life
    Up to 7 days battery life
    Special Features
    Intelligent AI Features, Bluetooth Calling, Multiple Sports Modes, Smart Notifications, Voice Assistant Support, Premium Design

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Great build quality & design

    ...

    Value for money

    ...

    Great features

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Average battery life

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers find the smartwatch to be a high-quality product with excellent looks and numerous functions, particularly praising its calling feature and Bluetooth connectivity.

    Why should you choose this product?

    Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its overall product quality and pocket-friendly design.

    The realme Watch 5 combines a sleek rectangular design with practical smart features. Its 1.97-inch large AMOLED display delivers vibrant colours and sharp visuals that is good for both and outdoor usage. It is equipped with advanced health tracking sensors that support heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep analysis, stress monitoring, and activity tracking for comprehensive wellness insights. With Bluetooth calling support and efficient battery optimisation, this smartwatch delivers dependable long-lasting performance for fitness tracking, productivity, and entertainment.

    Specifications

    Display
    1.97-inch AMOLED Touchscreen Display
    IP Rating
    IP68 Water & Dust Resistance
    Connectivity
    Bluetooth Calling
    Health Tracking Features
    Heart Rate Monitoring, SpO2 Monitoring, Sleep Tracking, Stress Monitoring, Women’s Health Tracking
    Operating System Compatibility
    Android & iOS Compatible
    Battery Life
    Up to 12 days battery life
    Special Features
    Bluetooth Calling, AI Noise Reduction, Multiple Sports Modes, Smart Notifications, Voice Assistant Support, Lightweight Design

    Reasons to buy

    ...

    Long battery life

    ...

    Good product quality

    ...

    Great performance

    Reason to avoid

    ...

    Average connectivity

    What are buyers saying on Amazon?

    Buyers find the smartwatch to be a high-quality product. They also appreciate its long battery life and smooth performance.

    Why should you choose this product?

    Buyers should choose this smartwatch for its performance and long battery life.

    Top 3 features of the best Apple Watch lookalike smartwatches in India

    NAMEDISPLAYBATTERYHEALTH TRACKING FEATURES
    Boat Chrome Ivory1.70-inch AMOLED DisplayUp to 5 days usageHeart Rate Monitoring, SpO2 Monitoring, Sleep Tracking, Female Wellness Tracking
    Garmin Venu Sq 21.41-inch AMOLED Display26mAh Li-ion, up to 11 days of usageHeart Rate Monitoring, SpO2 Tracking, Sleep Monitoring, Stress Tracking, Body Battery Energy Monitoring, Women’s Health Tracking
    Huawei Watch FIT 41.82-inch AMOLED DisplayUp to 10 days battery lifeHeart Rate Monitoring, SpO2 Monitoring, Sleep Tracking, Stress Monitoring, Women’s Health Tracking
    Amazfit Bip 6 1.97-inch AMOLED Display340mAh, Up to 14 days battery life Heart Rate Monitoring, SpO2 Monitoring, Sleep Tracking, Stress Monitoring, Women’s Health Tracking
    Redmi Watch 5 Lite1.97-inch AMOLED Display470mAh, Up to 18 days battery lifeHeart Rate Monitoring, SpO2 Monitoring, Sleep Tracking, Stress Monitoring, Women’s Health Tracking
    Noise Pro 61.85-inch AMOLED DisplayUp to 7 days battery lifeHeart Rate Monitoring, SpO2 Monitoring, Sleep Tracking, Stress Monitoring, Women’s Health Tracking
    realme Watch 51.97-inch AMOLED DisplayUp to 12 days battery lifeHeart Rate Monitoring, SpO2 Monitoring, Sleep Tracking, Stress Monitoring, Women’s Health Tracking

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    The Research

    I’ve used and tested hundreds of smartwatches and fitness trackers. I’ve also been writing about consumer electronic devices and home appliances for over a decade.

    To compile this guide, I’ve used hundreds of fitness trackers across price segments and brands in India and combed through Reddit pages that talk about health tracking sensors, factors that impact their battery life and fitness features. Like all HT journalists, I review products with complete editorial independence and recommend products based on my learnings.

    FAQs for buying best Apple Watch lookalike smartwatches in India
    Look for an AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling, heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep tracking, water resistance, and long battery life.
    Most budget smartwatches support iPhones with limited functionality. Features like notifications, health tracking, and Bluetooth calling usually work, but some advanced integrations may vary.
    A good smartwatch should ideally offer 5 to 14 days of battery life depending on usage.
    Most modern budget smartwatches provide reasonably accurate heart rate, SpO2, sleep, and stress tracking for general wellness monitoring, though they may not match medical-grade devices or premium flagship watches.
    An IP68 or 5 ATM rating is recommended for protection against sweat, rain, dust, and accidental water exposure during workouts or outdoor activities.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    • Shweta Ganjoo
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shweta Ganjoo

      Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.Read More

    Home/Technology/Love The Apple Watch Look But Not The ₹50,000 Price? These Budget Smartwatches Are Worth Buying In 2026
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