MakeMyTrip launches ChatGPT-like AI bot to help you plan your vacations

MakeMyTrip has launched a generative AI-based trip planning assistant, expanding its existing capabilities to include support for conversational travel booking in English and Hindi. The assistant, called Myra, aims to support users through the entire travel journey, from destination discovery to post-sales support. MakeMyTrip Myra assistant is designed to handle planning, recommendations, and bookings within the same interaction.

The new assistant builds on the company’s existing AI infrastructure and introduces voice and text-based inputs to allow users to interact in multiple Indian languages. The beta version currently supports English and Hindi, with plans to expand language coverage after evaluating early user feedback.

Myra allows users to ask detailed queries such as “Where can I go in August for a relaxing holiday with my kids?” or “Mujhe Udaipur mein 3-star hotel 3500 ke budget mein chahiye,” and receive dynamic responses based on real-time inventory and pricing. According to the company, the assistant is designed to handle planning, recommendations, and bookings within the same interaction.

The platform supports text, voice, image, and video inputs, and can handle itinerary changes, route planning, and post-booking customer support across categories including flights, hotels, holidays, transport, visas, and forex.

Rajesh Magow, Co-Founder and Group CEO of MakeMyTrip, said the company is expanding digital access to a wider user base by enabling Hindi and other Indian languages. He added that the system integrates various layers of data, including user preferences and supply-side inventory, to create a seamless booking experience.

Sanjay Mohan, Group CTO of MakeMyTrip, said the new system is built using a network of specialised AI agents and custom language models developed in-house. He described the framework as capable of working across categories in real time, allowing for interaction and coordination between different service verticals within a single session.

MakeMyTrip first incorporated GenAI features into its core platform in 2023. The latest update is part of its broader AI integration strategy, which includes tools such as predictive train booking, voice-based customer support, and price protection features.

The company plans to expand the assistant’s capabilities to include semantic search and AI-powered interaction with image and video content in future updates.