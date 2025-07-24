MakeMyTrip launches global tours platform with 200,000 experiences

MakeMyTrip has announced the launch of its global tours and experiences platform, expanding its service offerings to include over 200,000 activities across 1,100 cities in 130 countries. The move is aimed at providing Indian travellers with seamless access to a wide range of in-destination experiences, from cultural tours and food trails to adventure activities, theme parks, and other curated offerings. The new MakeMyTrip platform is supported by global partnerships with international experience providers.(MakeMyTrip)

According to the company, the initiative integrates these experiences into its existing travel ecosystem, which already includes flights, hotels, and ground transport. The platform is designed to address common challenges faced by Indian tourists when planning international trips, such as fragmented information, foreign currency pricing, and navigating multiple booking tools.

Mobile Finder: iPhone 17 Air expected to debut in the coming months

Rajesh Magow, Co-founder and Group CEO of MakeMyTrip, said, “Experiences account for a significant share of spending when Indians travel overseas, yet discovering and booking them remains one of the most fragmented aspects of the journey. Our attempt is to make the discovery and booking experience simple, convenient and personalised like the flight, hotels, and ground transport bookings.”

He added that the new feature aligns with the company’s long-term vision of becoming a one-stop solution for all travel bookings, with an emphasis on user experience.

The new platform is supported by global partnerships with international experience providers, ensuring a wide variety of high-quality options. Additionally, MakeMyTrip has introduced a 24/7 assistance desk for travellers to manage their bookings and experiences from one central platform.

By consolidating tours and activities within its main app and website, MakeMyTrip aims to position itself as a more comprehensive travel companion for outbound Indian travellers, offering end-to-end support from trip planning to execution.