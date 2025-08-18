MakeMyTrip’s Myra AI Review: Personal travel assistant to help you declutter

Artificial Intelligence is steadily making its way into everyday services, and travel planning is no exception. MakeMyTrip has recently introduced Myra, an AI chatbot designed to simplify how users plan and book their holidays. The idea is simple: instead of browsing multiple sections for flights, hotels, and experiences, travellers can have a conversational interaction with Myra and receive curated suggestions instantly. MakeMyTrip’s Myra chatbot is a promising addition to the platform, showing how AI can streamline the holiday planning process.(HT Tech)

This feature is clearly aimed at those who prefer efficiency over manual searching, and it could make the process less overwhelming for casual travellers. But does Myra live up to its promise?

Accessibility and placement

One of the first hurdles with Myra is simply finding it. On the desktop, the chatbot is located under a section called “Where2Go”, which is far from intuitive. The label does not communicate that it houses an AI assistant, and a first-time user could easily skip past it. Given how important visibility is for such a feature, this placement feels underwhelming. A more direct and prominent entry point on the homepage or in the booking flow would have helped adoption.

On mobile, discoverability is slightly better, but even then, users may not immediately connect the idea of “Where2Go” with a chatbot that can plan their holiday. For now, this limits Myra’s reach to those who actively explore the platform.

Experience of using Myra

Once you find it, interacting with Myra is straightforward. You can ask about destinations, set a budget, and expect the assistant to return with recommendations. The responses are conversational and reasonably quick, which makes the process feel user-friendly.

Where Myra shines is in destination suggestions. The AI does a good job of pointing travellers towards relevant options, sometimes highlighting places that users might not have considered. This element of discovery adds value, particularly for those planning their first international trip or a short getaway.

However, Myra still struggles with budgeting accuracy. For example, when planning a couple’s holiday to Thailand with a budget of ₹60,000, the chatbot recommended flight options costing around ₹40,000. That left just ₹20,000 for accommodation, meals, and experiences, an unrealistic balance for most travellers. While the recommendations are not unusable, the budgeting logic clearly needs refinement if it is to be trusted for complete trip planning.

Strengths of the chatbot

Despite these shortcomings, Myra does bring meaningful advantages to the table:

Convenience: Everything from flights to hotels and activities can be managed within the chatbot interface.

Reduced Complexity: For users who dislike switching between multiple tabs or filters, the consolidated experience is appealing.

Curated Suggestions: The AI does reasonably well at picking relevant destinations and packages, which is helpful for travellers unsure of where to go.

Limitations and concerns

On the flip side, there are clear limitations:

Hard to Find: Its placement under “Where2Go” is not intuitive and could easily deter users.

Budget Issues: The assistant sometimes miscalculates costs or prioritises flights over balanced itineraries.

These gaps mean that while Myra is useful for casual browsing and quick planning, more meticulous travellers may still prefer the traditional route of comparing options directly.

Who should try Myra?

Myra is best suited for those who want speed and simplicity. If you’re someone who struggles with endless filtering, or if you simply want to book a trip without over-analysing every option, the chatbot can save time. It is particularly handy for first-time travellers who may feel overwhelmed by the variety of choices on traditional booking platforms.

On the other hand, frequent flyers or budget-conscious travellers may find Myra too basic for their needs. Until the budgeting and cost-balancing aspects improve, manual searches will remain the more reliable method.

Verdict

MakeMyTrip’s Myra chatbot is a promising addition to the platform, showing how AI can streamline the holiday planning process. It offers convenience, good destination suggestions, and an accessible way to book trips in one place. However, discoverability on desktop is poor, and its budgeting logic leaves much to be desired.

For now, Myra is a decent alternative for those who value convenience over control, but it needs significant improvements before it can become a go-to planning tool for all travellers.