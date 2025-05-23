Making Instagram Reels? Get these 4 basics right to boost your production quality

In 2025, short-form videos have become the new normal, and by and large, a lot of video content is making its way to the internet, especially now that Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts have become part and parcel of our lives. Having said that, behind the scenes, creators are working tirelessly to upgrade their production quality. Of course, you know the drill: to get more followers, to get more likes, and hence to make more money. Short form content is getting more popular than ever before, and these tips should hopefully help you get started.(Pixabay)

Now, improving production quality is more nuanced than you might think. There's a major learning curve that you, of course, won't learn through this article, but what we can tell you is the basics: where you need to get started. One of the initial steps that you can take in your ever-growing journey of improving your content creation at a production level. Here, let us tell you about a few tips that can come in handy.

Shot variety is awesome, but composition is key

Now, you can get overwhelmed by the sheer complexity of a shot you saw in a particular Instagram Reel. Well, people are using all sorts of fancy equipment, including gimbals and other production gear, including magic arms and more. But it's more important for you to get your compositions right first.

You could be filming static shots, and they are powerful, mind you, but the composition should be ideal. Do take note of the foreground, background, and where the actual subject is placed. Add interesting elements in the backdrop if it feels too empty. It's the little things that count.

Get the camera basics right

It is always simpler to use the camera app in the default auto mode, but nowadays, most phones do offer manual modes also. Your exposure should always be on point. Try to make sure that your footage is not overexposed or underexposed and that the subject is clear.

There are a few key settings that help with exposure that you should be changing, and that is the ISO and the shutter speed. However, if you're shooting video, it is not usually recommended to go beyond double the frame rate you're shooting at. So, if you're shooting at 24 FPS, your shutter speed should be 1/50. This results in the most natural motion blur, and this does make your videos look good. So that leaves ISO as the sole option because, unlike professional cameras, most smartphones do not offer variable apertures. So, adjust your ISO so there's not a lot of video grain (noise), and if you need more light, try working with external lights.

And while you're at it, check the white balance. It shouldn't be too overly warm or too overly cool unless you are going for that specific look.

Audio is equally important as video, if not more

Always remember that, no matter how good your video looks, if your audio is muffled, if you have a lot of puff sounds, if you have a lot of background sounds and noise in general, it's not a good look, and the audience will get turned off by this. So always make sure to invest in a good mic so that you sound great while on video. If you can't invest in a mic, there are several AI tricks as well that you can employ.

Maybe try Adobe Podcast. It can work wonders for some audio clips. Also, the new iPhone 16 models do have the ability to switch between different audio modes once you're done shooting the video. It's called Audio Mix, so you can switch between Studio, Cinematic, and various other modes. We recommend the ‘Studio’ mode for the best results. Android phones do have similar features, so again, check the settings.

Do not get overwhelmed by fancy editing

It's easy to get overwhelmed by the fancy multi-layered editing that people are doing these days with apps like Da Vinci Resolve and others. And while it certainly is appealing and will get likes or eyeballs, it is worth noting that as long as you are able to tell your story or inform the audience about what you are telling, that is all that matters.

Editing should be basic but clean. Do not go overboard with overly fancy text. Make sure your cuts are clean and your text is readable. And that there's not a lot of fluff. So, get the basics right first before going overboard with detailing.

