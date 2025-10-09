Making Spotify playlists just got easier with ChatGPT: Here’s how you can create custom playlists

OpenAI recently announced that it is bringing an app to its popular AI chatbot, ChatGPT. Several apps are now being integrated into ChatGPT, like Spotify, Canva, Booking.com, and others. This integration gives users the power to conduct several tasks within these apps using ChatGPT. One of the most talked about app integrations is Spotify, where users can effortlessly create playlists based on the moon in seconds with a single prompt. If you also want to save time on curating Spotify playlists, then ChatGPT has got you covered. Here’s how you can make playlists using the AI chatbot, after the new app update. Create a party playlist in seconds using ChatGPT’s Spotify integration.(Pixabay)

How to create Spotify playlists using ChatGPT

OpenAI has now integrated several apps into ChatGPT, with one of them being the music streaming app, Spotify. This allows ChatGPT to make actions within the app via user prompts, like creating playlists and finding podcasts or music. Here’s how you can start creating playlists using ChatGPT:

Step 1: Open the ChatGPT app on your device. Make sure you’re logged in.

Step 2: Create a new chat, and prompt ChatGPT to create a playlist with Spotify. (Example: Hey, create a playlist of the latest indie songs with Spotify)

Step 3: Then ChatGPT will prompt you to link your Spotify account. Follow the on-screen instructions to connect both apps.

Step 4: Once connected, users can easily prompt ChatGPT to create a Spotify playlist or provide any specific request from the app.

Step 5: Make sure to give as much information in your prompt, like genres, artists, moods, or themes

Well, Spotify can already create a custom playlist based on a user’s listening patterns with genres and artists they prefer. However, ChatGPT adds an extra layer of AI touch, which can make the usability seamless and fun. It also saves a huge amount of time and effort that goes into creating a playlist or finding the right songs, when it's hard to remember names.