Massive discount offer on Google Pixel 7 ahead of Google Pixel 8 launch

Google will unveil the prices and specifications of Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro in its global launch event today. The tech behemoth will also release other products, including Pixel Watch 2 and Android 14. Ahead of the launch of the new versions of the Pixel smartphones, the older models have witnessed massive price cut.

The Google Pixel 7(File)

According to some reports, the price of Pixel 8 could start at 699 dollars. The Pixel 8 Pro could begin at 899 dollars. The new Pixel 8 lineup will be available in India on Flipkart.

Google Pixel 7 (128 GB memory with 8 GB RAM) can be bought on Flipkart for as low as ₹33,100 with exchange offer.

The price without exchange is ₹41,999.

There are several bank offers on top of the discount.

On select models, Flipkart is offering ₹2500 additionally.

Additional 10 percent discount is being offered on ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI transactions. The discount offered is capped at ₹1500. Similar discount is being offered on Axis Bank Credit Card.

The phone has a 6.3 inch Full HD+ display, 4270 mAh Battery and Google's Tensor G2 Processor. The phone is known for its excellent camera. The main unit sports 50MP + 12MP cameras. The selfie duties are discharged by the 10.8 MP front camera.

Google Pixel 7's official price was ₹59,999.

