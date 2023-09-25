Google Pixel 8 series colour options revealed ahead of launch. Details
Google will debut the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones on October 4 at its annual Made By Google event.
Ahead of the debut of the Google Pixel 8 series – the tech giant will introduce the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones on October 4 at its annual Made By Google launch event – the colour variants of each of the two phones have been revealed, though not by the company itself.
The reveal has been made by My Smart Price. According to the website, Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will have three colour options each.
Pixel 8 Pro
It will be offered in Black Obsidian, Porcelain, and Sky Blue colours. Also, the device will feature the visor-shaped camera module which Google introduced with the Pixel 6 series. There will also be a triple-rear camera setup and an LED flash.
Pixel 8
This, on the other hand, will be available in Black Obsidian, Grey, and Peony Rose colours. It will have a dual-rear camera setup, located on the visor-shaped camera module.
Tensor G3 chipset
Additionally, as per the report, the Google Pixel 8 series will be powered by the in-house Tensor G3 chipset; the chipset is said to have a new 9-core CPU layout.
Pre-orders
Buyers can place their pre-orders from October 5, a day after the launch, the Mountain View, California-headquartered firm announced earlier this month.
