MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chip launched for flagship smartphones- What’s new?

MediaTek has launched a new flagship mobile processor, the Dimensity 9400e, which surpasses the capabilities of MediaTek Dimensity 9300+. This new mobile chip aims for the flagship smartphone market with impressive capabilities. The MediaTek Dimensity 9400e offers powerful performance and AI experiences, with Dimensity AI development that supports several large language models, including DeepSeek-R1-Distll and LLaVA-1.5 7B. The new chipset will hit the Chinese smartphone market with the OnePlus Ace 5 series, and it may also make an Indian debut in the upcoming weeks. Know more about what the MediaTek Dimensity 9400e has in store for users. MediaTek Dimensity 9400e launched to power the flagship smartphone market.(MediaTek)

MediaTek Dimensity 9400e processor: What’s new

The MediaTek Dimensity 9400e is built using TSMC's third-generation 4nm process and features “All Big Core CPU architecture” as per the company. The chip is also integrated with a 12-core Immortalis-G720 GPU for enhanced graphics, suitable for gaming and performance-centric devices. The processor consists of four Cortex-X4 super cores that are said to have clock speeds of up to 3.4GHz and four Cortex-A720 big cores with clock speeds of 2.0GHz, which could provide ease in heavy-duty tasks and multitasking.

The chipset comes with some powerful gaming features such as MediaTek HyperEngine technology, MediaTek Adaptive Gaming Technology (MAGT 2.0), and MediaTek Frame Rate Converter (MFRC 2.0+). These three technologies enable the device to run gaming applications smoothly and reduce power consumption at the same time. Therefore, upcoming smartphones equipped with the Dimensity 9400e processor could offer smooth gaming performance.

Alongside gaming, the chipset also focuses on bringing AI capabilities with the Dimensity AI development kit and enhanced inference decoding technology, providing secure and personalised AI experiences. As mentioned earlier, it also supports powerful LLM models for complex AI-related tasks.

Lastly, the MediaTek Dimensity 9400e supports Bluetooth connectivity up to 5km, Sub-6GHz four-carrier aggregation (4CC-CA), Wi-Fi 7 tri-band, MediaTek 5G UltraSave 3.0 power-saving technology, and finally, the Multi-mode dual-SIM dual-active functionality. MediaTek has confirmed that smartphones powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400e mobile chipset will be launched this month. However, the Indian debut could take a few more weeks.

