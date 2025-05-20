Menu Explore
MediaTek unveils AI-driven roadmap at Computex 2025: 2nm chips, Nvidia deal

ByDebashis Sarkar
May 20, 2025 01:52 PM IST

A highlight of the keynote was MediaTek's collaboration with NVIDIA on the DGX Spark, a personal AI supercomputer.

At Computex 2025, MediaTek CEO Rick Tsai outlined the company's ambitious plans to advance artificial intelligence (AI) technologies across various sectors. The announcements included the development of a 2-nanometer (2nm) chip, enhancements in AI model integration, and a strategic partnership with NVIDIA to deliver cutting-edge AI computing solutions.

MediaTek announced plans to tape out its first 2nm chip at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) in September 2025.(MediaTek)

Advancing Semiconductor Technology: 2nm Chip Development

MediaTek announced plans to tape out its first 2nm chip at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) in September 2025. This development signifies a leap in chip design, aiming to enhance performance and energy efficiency for next-generation devices. The 2nm process is expected to support applications ranging from smartphones to emerging 6G networks.

Expanding AI Capabilities Across Devices

The company is intensifying its focus on AI by integrating over 540 AI models into edge devices, with more than 240 optimized for mobile platforms. These models are designed to enhance functionalities such as real-time language processing and advanced image recognition. MediaTek's GenAI technology is also being utilized to enrich user experiences in areas like smartphone photography .

Strategic Collaboration with NVIDIA: DGX Spark

A highlight of the keynote was MediaTek's collaboration with NVIDIA on the DGX Spark, a personal AI supercomputer. This system is powered by the NVIDIA GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip, co-developed by MediaTek and NVIDIA. The DGX Spark is designed to provide developers and researchers with high-performance AI computing capabilities in a desktop form factor, facilitating tasks such as prototyping and fine-tuning AI models .

