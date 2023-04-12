Home / Technology / Meet ‘Fedha’, news presenter generated with AI in Kuwait

Meet ‘Fedha’, news presenter generated with AI in Kuwait

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Apr 12, 2023 10:00 AM IST

The ‘news presenter’ was unveiled on April 9 by Kuwait News, appearing on its Twitter handle in the form of a woman.

Kuwait News, a website affiliated with the Kuwait Times, has unveiled ‘Fedha,’ a virtual news presenter created using artificial intelligence (AI). The ‘news presenter’ made its debut on April 9, appearing on the Twitter handle of Kuwait News.

TOPSHOT - A journalist watches an introductory video by the 'artificial intelligence' anchor Fedha on the twitter account of Kuwait News service, in Kuwait City on April 9, 2023. (Photo by YASSER AL-ZAYYAT / AFP)
Abdullah Bofatin, deputy editor-in-chief for both outlets, described virtual news presenters as a ‘test’ of AI's ‘potential to offer new and innovative content.’

Here is all you need to know about ‘Fedha’:

(1.) Fedha appeared in the image of a woman, her light-coloured hair uncovered, and in a black jacket and white T-shirt.

(2.) "I'm Fedha, the first presenter in Kuwait who works with artificial intelligence at Kuwait News. What kind of news do you prefer? Let's hear your opinions," it said in Arabic.

(3.) An old Kuwaiti name, ‘Fedha’ refers to silver, the metal. According to Boftain, silver and metallic colours were combined for it, as robots are always imagined in these two colours.

(4.) The AI presenter's blonde hair and light-coloured eyes reflect the Gulf nation's diverse population of natives and expatriates, he further said.

(5.) In future, it may present news bulletins on the Twitter account of Kuwait News, which has 1.2 million followers.

(With AFP inputs)

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

