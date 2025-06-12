Meta AI on WhatsApp to support image analysis like ChatGPT and Gemini for free

More than a year after WhatsApp introduced Meta AI, which allows users to interact with AI more intuitively, it’s now stepping up its game. In a significant move towards deeper AI integration, the platform is reportedly working on a feature that will allow Meta AI to analyse user-shared images and documents. Based on the input, Meta AI will offer instant insights like verifying authenticity or describing visual content. In a new WhatsApp Meta AI feature, the user can get insights on images and other forms of visual content.(Unsplash)

What is this feature?

In a recent post on X, WABetaInfo revealed that users will soon be able to forward images or files directly to Meta AI and ask questions about them. This functionality, reminiscent of what’s available on ChatGPT (paid version) or Gemini, expands Meta AI’s utility beyond just text prompts.

But, what’s the catch? WhatsApp plans to offer these features for free, potentially making high-end AI capabilities more accessible to millions.

How does this feature impact users’ privacy?

While there have always been concerns about AI storing your private information and data, Meta clarifies that the AI can only access content that users explicitly share. However, the feature’s usage terms have outlined a clause that states shared inputs may be used to improve its AI systems. This might lead to some hesitation among privacy-conscious users despite the feature’s utility.

Feature availability and accessibility

The image analysis feature by Meta AI is currently being rolled out to select beta testers on both iOS and Android platforms. According to WABetaInfo, users on WhatsApp beta for iOS version 25.17.10.78 and Android version 2.25.18.14 may be able to try it out, depending on their eligibility and update history. Some users might receive access by installing certain previous updates.

Since the feature is still in the testing phase, a wider release is expected once Meta completes internal testing and gathers user feedback.

What is the new AI tab?

Alongside image analysis, WhatsApp is also gearing up to roll out a dedicated “AI” tab. This feature will enable users to build their own custom AI chatbots without any coding. Through a guided, step-by-step interface, users will be able to create bots tailored for personal use or simple business functions.

With these developments, Meta is clearly aiming to make AI more approachable, powerful, and personal, right from within the world’s most widely used messaging app.