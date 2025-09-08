Meta hires high-paid contractors to build Hindi AI chatbots for India

Meta is doubling down on India with a fresh strategy: hiring U.S.-based contractors at up to $55 per hour (around ₹4,850) to craft Hindi-language AI chatbots. The roles focus on creating engaging chatbot “personalities” for Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger, bringing cultural relevance and regional flair to its platforms. Meta hiring contractors for Hindi AI chatbot.

Contractors are recruited through staffing firms like Crystal Equation and Aquent Talent, and must be fluent in Hindi, Spanish, Portuguese, or Indonesian. Beyond language skills, applicants need at least six years of experience in storytelling, character design, and AI content workflows.

This isn’t Meta’s first run at AI-driven characters. The company previously tested celebrity alter-ego bots voiced by stars, ideas that fizzled but laid the groundwork for more flexible tools like AI Studio, launched in 2024 to let anyone build chatbots.

Meta sees localized personalities as key to dominating markets like India, Indonesia, and Mexico. It’s not just about language, it’s about crafting bots that feel like relatable companions. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg imagines a world where AI chatbots complement real-life friendships, offering engagement that’s both digital and deeply personal.

But there’s a serious side to this move. Earlier chatbot versions raised concerns around inappropriate content, misinformation, bias, and privacy issues like exposure to personal images and messages during development. That has triggered legislative scrutiny over Meta’s AI ethics.

Meta’s latest investment underscores India’s importance, not just as a massive user base, but as a testbed for culturally aware AI. These contractors are building more than just chatbots, they’re creating the voice of Meta in local languages. If done right, that could reshape digital conversations across the region.