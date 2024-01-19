Meta joins AI race against rivals Google, Microsoft; in works to create 'human-level' AI soon

With Microsoft leading the space of artificial intelligence across the globe with OpenAI, rival firm Meta is also planning to join the AI race. The prime goal of Meta is to develop "super AI", creating it to reach the same level as humans. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announces new AI project (Reuters)(Reuters)

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, in an interview with The Verge, said on Thursday that his company is joining the pursuit of creating super artificial intelligence, with an aim to create AI that can problem solve and rationalize on the same level as humans.

Artificial general intelligence or AGI is the oft-stated goal of OpenAI, the company that created ChatGPT, and is the central pursuit by the AI departments at Google. Through its developmental goal for AGI, Meta is expected to directly compete with tech giants Google and Microsoft.

Zuckerberg talked about how Meta has employed the best engineers to work towards expanding their presence in AI, and their primary goal is general intelligence.

"We've come to this view that, in order to build the products that we want to build, we need to build for general intelligence," Zuckerberg told The Verge. He further added, "I think that's important to convey because a lot of the best researchers want to work on more ambitious problems."

AI has become the new rage with big tech companies after Microsoft-backed OpenAI and its chatbot ChatGPT blew up, creating a competitive sector. The prime competitors in this space remain Microsoft, Google, Elon Musk's new startup xAI and now, Meta.

Google, according to tech media The Information, is keeping its researchers from being poached with stock compensation while OpenAI lures top staff with multimillion-dollar pay packages.

Job cut fears triggered by AI

While it continues its research on general intelligence (AGI), Meta has already released its AI model Llama 2, and Zuckerberg said his teams were working on a next version. The chatbot of Llama 2 has been made available to the public by the company.

Meanwhile, the rapid development of artificial intelligence has triggered fears in the industry regarding major job cuts in the future. Google has already fired hundreds of employees this year, with more layoffs on cards for 2024.

Further, Microsoft-backed HumaneAI has cut a massive chunk of its workforce in January 2024, just before the release of its first-ever product, a wearable AI pin.

Meta has not made any prominent job cuts in the year till now, but big tech companies overall have laid off 7500 employees just in the first three weeks of January 2024, triggering fresh fears on how AI could replace humans in the workplace.

(With inputs from AFP)