Meta launches ‘Imagine Me’ in India: How to create AI avatars on Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook

Meta has rolled out its new AI-powered feature, ‘Imagine Me,’ in India to let users create personalised images of themselves in various styles and settings. This tool, initially launched last year in a few countries, including the US, now reaches a wider audience through popular Meta platforms like Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and the Meta AI app. However, at the moment, the feature is confirmed to work on Instagram and Facebook. Here’s how to use Meta’s new ‘Imagine Me’ AI tool to create personalised images.(REUTERS)

Create Images with Simple Text Prompts

‘Imagine Me’ lets users generate custom images by describing how they want to appear and where they want to be. The process involves interacting with Meta AI through chat on supported apps. Users start by typing “Imagine me as” followed by a desired character or scenario, such as “Imagine me as a 90s Hiphop star” or “Imagine me as a Farmer on the moon.” The AI then asks for permission to analyse the user’s facial data to create accurate images. To do this, users need to provide three selfies which show their front, left, and right profiles.

After uploading the photos and giving the prompt, Meta AI will then generate a unique image within seconds. Users can continue the interaction by sending new prompts to see themselves in different roles or settings. If they find the generated image unsatisfactory, the tool offers options to edit, regenerate, or remove the pictures. Users can also retake photos or disable the feature anytime.

However, images generated by this tool carry an AI watermark that says ‘Imagined with AI’ to indicate their origin. Meta is also planning to label other AI-generated images with an ‘AI info’ tag, following its updated policy for transparency in AI content.

How to Use ‘Imagine Me’ on Meta Platforms

Open Meta AI chat on WhatsApp, Facebook, or Instagram. Type “Imagine me as” followed by your desired prompt and send it. Allow Meta AI to analyse your facial data by providing three selfies from different angles. Receive your AI-generated image and continue to experiment with other prompts. Edit, regenerate, or delete images as needed.

This feature offers a fresh way to bring imagination to life through AI, available now for users in India.