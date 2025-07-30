Meta wants candidates to use AI during job interviews. Yes, even during coding - Report

Typically, when candidates use AI during tests or interviews, it is considered cheating, and is actively looked down upon. However, Meta will now reportedly allow job candidates to use AI systems during interview processes, although this will apply only to some candidates. This was reported by Wired, citing 404 Media. Meta has since confirmed this development to publications such as Business Insider. Meta is testing AI-powered interviews.

Wired reports that Silicon Valley giants, including Meta, are actively encouraging their tech talent to use AI as part of their jobs and wish to hire employees who can write code with AI assistance. Consequently, Meta is developing a new type of coding interview in which candidates have access to an AI assistant.

In a statement on an internal message board, quoted by Wired, Meta said, "This is more representative of the developer environment that our future employees will work in, and also makes LLM-based cheating less effective."

Wired also noted that Meta's internal posts included calls for mock candidates, inviting them to sign up if they wished to experience a “mock AI-enabled interview.”

What Does Mark Zuckerberg Feels About AI As Part Of Tech Jobs?

Regarding Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg's perspective on involving AI in coding processes, he has been actively pushing for its use. He has stated that AI could soon be capable of writing a significant amount of code, potentially even matching the output of a mid-level software engineer.

Furthermore, Mark Zuckerberg has said publicly that whilst he does not want to force engineers to use AI to get their work done, he wants a future where humans manage AI coding agents that perform the actual work. He predicts that, over time, much of the code in applications will be built by "AI engineers" rather than human ones. This shift, he says, will free people to be more creative and pursue more “crazy things.”

Having said that, not all tech companies are open to AI being part of job interviews. In fact, Anthropic, the maker of Claude AI, has banned the use of AI during hiring.