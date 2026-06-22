Microplastics are turning up in drinking water. Can your water purifier actually remove them?

It’s time for Indians to start looking at a different metric when setting up a water filtration system. The tap water in your home may no longer contain only heavy metals and harmful bacteria; it is now reported to be contaminated with microplastics. For those unaware, microplastics are plastic particles roughly 5 millimetres in size, often resulting from the slow degradation of plastic wraps, tyres, polyester clothes, and more. If ingested, these impurities can cause serious illness, including oxidative and DNA damage and changes in gene activity, thereby increasing the risk of cancer.

Research indicates microplastics are increasingly contaminating India's water bodies and groundwater sources. (Pexels)

Looking back, a 2024 analysis by the Swiss non-profit EA Earth Action found that India could have released 391,879 tonnes of microplastics into its water bodies, with improper waste disposal identified as a primary source. Even a year ago, a study commissioned by the Delhi government detected traces of microplastics in groundwater samples across the Capital region.

Given the imminent risk, it is now necessary to invest in a reliable water filtration system to safeguard your family’s health. Standard carbon filters are excellent at reducing chemicals and odours, but are not specifically designed to trap microplastics. That is why experts recommend choosing purifiers with RO, UF or MF membranes, which physically block these tiny plastic particles far more effectively. With these considerations in mind, here are some RO water purifiers that stand out for their filtration technologies, certifications, and overall design.

The Aquaguard Delight Aquasaver uses a multi-layered approach to water purification, combining RO, UV and UF technologies with Aquaguard's Nanopore filtration system. The RO membrane plays the key role in removing microplastics and other microscopic contaminants, while additional filtration stages help address impurities ranging from heavy metals to pesticides and microbes. The purifier also features a 304-grade stainless-steel storage tank, ensuring that purified water remains hygienic and protected from contamination during storage.

Specifications Purification Technology RO + UV + UF + MC Tech Purification Stages 9 Storage Capacity 5L (304 Stainless Steel Tank) Filter Life Up to 2 Years Suitable Water Sources Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water Reasons to Buy RO + UV + UF + Nanopore filtration for comprehensive purification. Removes microplastics, heavy metals, pesticides, bacteria and viruses. 304-grade stainless steel tank with up to 2-year filter life and improved water savings. Reasons to Avoid 5L storage may be limiting for larger families. Premium price compared to entry-level RO purifiers. Installation and after-sales service quality can vary by location

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Pureit Wave Prime uses a six-stage purification system centred on RO and microfiltration (MF) technologies. Its RO membrane is the primary barrier to microplastics and other dissolved contaminants, and the purifier's 100% RO design ensures that treated water is not blended with untreated water after filtration. Additional features include a mineral enhancement cartridge, WQA-tested filtration, a claimed 6,000-litre filter life, and compatibility with a range of water sources, including borewell, tanker and municipal supplies.

Specifications Purification Technology RO + Microfiltration (MF) Purification Stages 6 Storage Capacity 7L Filter Life Up to 6,000 Litres Suitable Water Sources Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water Reasons to Buy RO + Microfiltration (MF) provides effective multi-stage purification. Up to 45% water savings with a 6,000-litre filter life. SmartSense filter alerts and mineral enrichment improve convenience and water quality. Reasons to Avoid No UV purification or in-tank UV sterilisation. 7L storage may be limiting for larger families. A pressure-enhancing pump may be required in low-pressure installations.

The Urban Company Native M1 combines a 10-stage purification system with an RO membrane that the company claims can filter impurities as small as 0.0001 microns. Its 100% RO purification design is particularly relevant for microplastic filtration, as it ensures all drinking water passes through the membrane before consumption. Additional features, such as three-layer filters, Smart Rinse Technology and a self-cleaning mechanism, help maintain filtration efficiency over time, while a mineral enrichment stage restores select minerals after purification.

Specifications Purification Technology RO + UV Purification Stages 10 Storage Capacity 8L Filter Life Up to 2 Years Suitable Water Sources Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water Reasons to Buy 100% RO purification with no RO bypass. Smart Rinse technology enables up to 2 years of filter life. 10-stage RO + UV purification with copper, alkaline and mineral enrichment. Reasons to Avoid A booster pump may be required for low-pressure installations. Requires continuous power for water dispensing. Premium upfront price compared to conventional RO purifiers.

The Havells Gracia FAB Alkaline combines a TFC RO membrane, UV purification, and a stainless-steel storage tank. The RO membrane serves as the primary filtration barrier against microplastics and other contaminants, while the stainless-steel tank helps ensure that purified water is stored without prolonged exposure to plastic surfaces. This makes it a particularly relevant option for buyers seeking to reduce potential sources of plastic contamination throughout the water purification process.

Specifications Purification Technology RO + UV + Alkaline Purification Stages 9 Storage Capacity 6.5L Filter Life Not Specified Suitable Water Sources Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water Reasons to Buy 100% RO + UV purification with a Thin-Film Composite (TFC) RO membrane. 9-stage filtration with copper, zinc and mineral enrichment. 6.5L stainless steel tank with hot, warm and ambient water dispensing. Reasons to Avoid Premium pricing compared to conventional RO purifiers. A large countertop footprint may not suit compact kitchens. Requires electricity for purification and temperature-controlled dispensing

The V-Guard Zenora 2X takes a layered approach to water purification by combining RO, UV and UF technologies. While the RO membrane does the heavy lifting by filtering out extremely small contaminants such as microplastics, the additional UF stage adds another layer of protection, making it a reassuring option for families seeking comprehensive water treatment.

Specifications Purification Technology RO + UV + UF Purification Stages 8 Storage Capacity 7L Filter Life Up to 2 Years Suitable Water Sources Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water Reasons to Buy RO + UV + UF purification with an 8-stage filtration process. Up to 40% water recovery with a 2-year comprehensive service package. Suitable for borewell, tanker and municipal water with TDS up to 2,000 ppm. Reasons to Avoid 7L storage may be insufficient for larger households. Requires electricity for purification and dispensing. Water recovery is lower than that of some newer high-recovery RO purifiers

Quick Specifications Comparison

Water Purifier Purification Technology Purification Stages Storage Capacity Filter Life Suitable Water Sources V-Guard Zenora 2X RO + UV + UF 8 7L Up to 2 Years Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water Havells Gracia FAB Alkaline RO + UV + Alkaline 9 6.5L Not Specified Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water Urban Company Native M1 RO + UV 10 8L Up to 2 Years Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water Aquaguard Delight Aquasaver RO + UV + UF + MC Tech 9 5L Up to 2 Years Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water Pureit Wave Prime RO + MF 6 7L Up to 6,000 Litres Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water

Why should you care about microplastics in your drinking water?

Microplastics have been found in rivers, groundwater, bottled water, and even treated tap water around the world. Although researchers are still investigating their long-term health implications, studies suggest that these particles can carry potentially harmful substances and may accumulate in the body over time. Because drinking water is a daily source of exposure that can be managed, choosing an effective filtration system is one of the most practical ways to reduce your household's microplastic exposure.

What should you look for when buying a water filter to protect your family from microplastics?

If microplastic removal is a priority, the filtration membrane should be your primary consideration. Reverse osmosis (RO) systems generally offer the finest filtration barrier, making them particularly effective at removing microscopic particles. It's also worth looking for purifiers that combine RO with activated carbon filtration, ensure that all drinking water passes through the membrane, carry recognised certifications such as NSF/ANSI 58, and clearly disclose their filtration technologies rather than relying on marketing terms or stage counts.

How should you maintain your RO water purifier?

Even the most advanced purifier can only perform as well as its filters. Regular maintenance helps ensure consistent filtration performance and prevents contaminants from bypassing worn or damaged components. Follow the manufacturer's replacement schedule for pre-filters, carbon filters, and the RO membrane. Clean the storage tank periodically and monitor changes in the taste, odour, or flow rate of the water. Routine servicing can help preserve filtration efficiency and the system's longevity.

Also Read:

Stop buying RO filters blindly: The 2-minute test to find what water purifier your home needs and top recommendations

If you get corporation/municipal water, turn off your RO filter immediately! Here's what you need instead

Tired of salty water? The best RO purifiers for Delhi homes dealing with high TDS

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