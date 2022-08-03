Microsoft introduces Outlook Lite in 14 countries, including India: All you need to know about the app

Microsoft has released a smaller version of its Outlook personal information software system, and named it Outlook Lite. For now, Outlook Lite, which, in the corporation's own words, ‘brings the main features of Microsoft Outlook in a smaller-sized app with fast performance for lightweight devices on any network’, has been rolled out in 14 countries, including India.

Here are some features of Outlook Lite, according to Microsoft:

(1.) The new version is for Android platforms and has the core experience of Outlook, including access to emails, calendars, contacts etc.

(2.) The app has a download size of only 5MB and uses extremely low storage on a user's phone.

(3.) Lite has been optimised to run fast on all Android devices, including those with 1GB RAM.

(4.) Lite uses less resources on a phone, thus saving the device's battery.

(5.) The app works well on all networks, including 2G and 3G, across the world. It also supports Outlook.com, Hotmail, Live, MSN, Microsoft 365, and Exchange Online Accounts.

(6.) Besides India, it has been introduced in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, and Venezuela. Availability in other countries will be decided in future.

