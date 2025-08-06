Microsoft to reportedly tighten office attendance policy: Employees could be asked to..

Microsoft is reportedly considering implementing a stricter work-from-office policy from January 2025, according to a new report by Business Insider. Notably, this development comes soon after the tech giant laid off 15,000 employees this year. Microsoft has laid off 15,000 employees this year.(Ronny Hartmann/AFP)

As part of this stricter policy, Microsoft could require its employees at various offices, such as its headquarters in Redmond, Washington, to be present in the office more often. However, according to the publication's sources, this has not yet been finalised, but a decision and an announcement could be made in September.

Microsoft's Major Change Could Mandate Office Presence 3 Days a Week

This would be a major change, considering Microsoft has had a flexible policy that allows employees to work remotely for 50% of their time. Under this new policy, employees could be asked to return to the office for a minimum of three days a week.

This move would bring Microsoft in line with other major tech players, such as Meta. Other tech giants have already ended their fully remote work policies. In 2023, Meta mandated that staff work from the office at least three times a week and spend two days working remotely, while those hired as remote workers could continue to work from home. Similarly, in April 2024, Google asked staff to attend the office at least three days a week and this also applied to those who had been previously allowed to permanently work-from-home.

Amazon also recently asked employees to return to the office after giving them a 30-day deadline to decide if they want to relocate. The same applies to Dell, which asked employees living within an hour of its offices to work from the office five days a week.

