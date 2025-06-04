Microsoft’s free AI video generator — could this be Bing’s last chance to take on Google?

One thing we’ve learned about Microsoft during the age of AI is that the company doesn’t give up easily. In the shadow of AI, the company has reinvented how Bing operates again and again, hoping to pique the interest of users who are looking for a robust alternative to Google’s Gemini and OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Bing’s AI move: free video creation to rival Google.(Unsplash)

In many ways, AI text generation is a thing of the past. The most growing area of interest for AI content generation now lies in video content. However, Microsoft has an edge here - albeit purposely. While Google’s Veo and OpenAI’s Sora require a $20 per month (a little over ₹1,700) subscription, Bing is offering video creation for free!

At this point, it feels like if you turn away from Microsoft or start to forget about it, the company will find a way to remind you, “Hey, we’re doing AI too.” And that’s pretty much the strategy with this move to offer free video generation via Bing.

How to create free AI videos

Just because the Bing video generator is free to use on the mobile app doesn’t mean it’s a free-for-all. There are some natural restrictions in place. Funnily enough, the Bing Video Creator depends on OpenAI’s Sora, which is a text-to-video model. Within Bing, users get the ability to edit, merge, and adjust videos after they’ve been created. Still in beta, the tool is only available through a ChatGPT subscription.

But Microsoft is giving it away for free. Why, you wonder? To draw attention. For now, users can generate only 5-second-long clips with output in a 9:16 aspect ratio at a 480p resolution. In terms of interface, Bing is way behind compared to OpenAI’s native functionality. It might be to avoid any issues with problematic content that involves violence or imitation of someone.

Another thing, you may not get your free AI video for hours through Bing - unless you use one of your stipulated “Fast Generations.” Currently, you might not see the feature for prioritised prompts, but once it’s live, you’ll enjoy 10 complimentary generations before any future uses require 100 Microsoft Rewards Points per creation.

It’s clear that Bing isn’t targeting users who need high-end video content, but is instead trying to lure in users who depend on other services for free AI tools. The name of this game is “let me show you what I got” and so we shall see!

PS: To access the Video Creator, open the Bing app and select the menu icon in the bottom-right corner. Choose the new tool from the list, enter your detailed prompt, and prepare for a brief wait as your video is generated.