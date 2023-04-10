Minecraft Discord server breached: Leaks sensitive US documents on Ukraine war

In a bizarre turn of events, sensitive documents containing information on the United States’ strategies in supporting Ukraine against Russia have been leaked online, and it all started with a Minecraft Discord server.

The documents were first spotted on the gaming platform, where players gather to discuss the popular video game. Minecraft is a virtual world made of blocks where players can explore, create and fight off monsters. However, in this particular server, one user leaked 10 documents with ‘Top Secret’ markings, containing sensitive information on the ongoing Ukraine war and how NATO would assist Ukraine.

Open-source intelligence firm Bellingcat, which specializes in fact-checking and research, reported that there were some light-hearted exchanges in the chat before one user nonchalantly attached the documents with the leaked information.

The leak not only reveals classified information but also highlights the need for increased security measures to prevent the unauthorized release of such documents. The incident is a wake-up call for government agencies to take appropriate measures to ensure the safety of classified documents.

Bellingcat also found that there are currently two versions of the leaked documents online. One version estimates Ukrainian losses throughout the war lower than Russian losses, while the other apparently edited one portrays higher Ukrainian losses. It is unclear who is responsible for editing the documents and why.

The leak of sensitive information on a popular online gaming forum has caught the attention of the Pentagon, who are reportedly making efforts to get Twitter to remove posts containing classified information. However, according to Aric Toler, a researcher at Bellingcat, censorship may not be the best solution. “Censorship is pretty silly, as it’s everywhere now,” Toler said in response to a tweet by another user reporting the Pentagon’s efforts.

