Missed Prime Day? Amazon extends smart TV deals on Samsung, Sony, LG and more

Missed out on Amazon Prime Day 2025? Don’t worry, Amazon has extended its blockbuster deals on smart TVs, giving shoppers another chance to upgrade their home entertainment setup. From compact HD options to premium 4K displays, a wide range of smart TVs is still available at discounted prices. Smart TV deals extended with top brands still available at great prices.

Top brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, TCL, and Xiaomi are part of this extended sale, offering feature-rich models with built-in apps, voice control, and vibrant picture quality. Shoppers can also enjoy added benefits, such as instant discounts, no-cost EMI, exchange offers, and cashback on select models.

Samsung TVs at 41% off on Amazon

Samsung TVs are now more affordable with discounts of up to 41% on a wide range of models. Enjoy high-definition visuals, smart features, and sleek designs that enhance your viewing experience.

From compact screens to larger displays, these TVs are perfect for modern entertainment setups. With extended Prime Day pricing still live, it's a great time to bring home a Samsung smart TV at a lower cost.

Sony TVs up to 48% off on Amazon Sale

Sony's premium TVs are available with up to 48% off, offering crystal-clear visuals, immersive sound, and smooth performance. Perfect for streaming, gaming, or cinema nights.

From Full HD to 4K Ultra HD, there’s a Sony TV to match every room size and need. Grab these deals now before prices return to normal post-Prime Day.

LG TVs at up to 48% off during the Amazon Sale

LG smart TVs come packed with features like AI picture enhancement, voice assistants, and vibrant OLED or LED displays—now at up to 48% off.

Explore their range of sizes and models ideal for everyday watching or immersive home theatre setups. These extended offers make it the perfect chance to upgrade.

TCL TVs at up to 69% off, massive price cuts continue

TCL TVs are still available at prices slashed by up to 69%, delivering 4K resolution, Dolby sound, and sleek designs at an unbeatable value.

Whether you want a living room upgrade or a second screen for your bedroom, TCL’s smart features and affordable pricing make it a top pick post-sale.

Xiaomi smart TVs at 58% off on Amazon Sale

Xiaomi smart TVs, known for their intuitive UI and sharp displays, are now available at up to 58% off. These budget-friendly models don’t compromise on performance.

Enjoy built-in streaming apps, patchwall interface and sleek frames—all still at Prime Day pricing. A solid choice for affordable entertainment at home.

Vu smart TVs at 36% off on Amazon

Vu smart TVs are still on offer with up to 36% off across multiple models. Expect sleek aesthetics, fast processing, and 4K display quality at a great price.

These TVs are perfect for buyers who want performance without breaking the bank. Act quickly before these extended deals end.

FAQs Are Prime Day TV deals still valid after the sale? Yes, Amazon has extended select smart TV offers even after Prime Day officially ended.

Which brands are still available at discounted prices? Brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, TCL, Xiaomi, and Vu are still offering discounts.

What is the maximum discount available on smart TVs? Some models are available at up to 69% off, especially from brands like TCL and Xiaomi.

Are exchange and EMI options still active? Yes, you can still get exchange benefits and no-cost EMI on eligible TVs.

Can I use bank offers with these extended deals? Absolutely, bank discounts like 10% off with select cards are still applicable.

