Missing important calls during workouts? Get yourself a smartwatch with Bluetooth calling

Reaching for your phone during workouts, driving or meetings is not always convenient, especially when important calls arrive unexpectedly. This is one reason Bluetooth calling smartwatches have become far more popular, allowing users to answer and manage calls directly from their wrist without constantly checking their phone.

Bluetooth calling makes smartwatches far more useful during busy routines.

By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less

Modern smartwatches now offer much more than just calling support. Buyers can also get AMOLED displays, health tracking, voice assistants and long battery life across different price ranges. Premium models from brands like Samsung and Apple, along with affordable options from Noise and boAt, are also seeing discounts during the ongoing sale. To help you choose the right option, we have shortlisted the best Bluetooth calling smartwatches for everyday use.

Samsung Watch 6 Classic is a premium offering from the brand and comes with Bluetooth calling. Since this watch is two generation old right now, it is available at such a great price. It is perfect choice if you already own a Samsung smartphone because you will be able to experience all the Samsung exclusive feature. WearOS is smooth and if you don't want to pair it with a phone, you can use it standalone because it is an LTE model.

Specifications Display Super AMOLED Calling Bluetooth Calling OS Wear OS Powered by Samsung Health Features ECG, Sleep Tracking, Heart Rate Battery Up to 40 Hours Reasons to Buy Premium rotating bezel experience Smooth calling and app performance Reasons to Avoid Battery life could be better Works best mainly with Samsung phones

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the smooth calling quality, premium stainless steel build, and fluid interface. Many also like the rotating bezel and accurate health tracking features.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product if you want a premium Android smartwatch with dependable calling features and polished software experience.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

This Noise Pro smartwatch focuses heavily on Bluetooth calling while keeping the overall experience simple for daily use. The watch includes a built-in speaker and microphone that handle quick calls reasonably well indoors and during travel. Alongside calling support, it offers fitness tracking, multiple sports modes, SpO2 monitoring, and a large display suited for notifications. Battery backup is one of its stronger points for regular users. The interface stays straightforward, making it suitable for users upgrading from basic fitness bands.

Specifications Calling Bluetooth Calling Display Large HD Display Health Features SpO2, Heart Rate Sports Modes Multiple Modes Battery Backup Long Battery Life Reasons to Buy Good battery backup for calling usage Simple and beginner-friendly interface Reasons to Avoid Limited third-party app ecosystem UI animations can feel basic

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the loud calling speaker and long battery backup. Many users also appreciate the comfortable fit and easy-to-use interface.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product if you need affordable Bluetooth calling with decent battery life and practical fitness features.

This Redmi smartwatch combines Bluetooth calling with a slim lightweight design that feels comfortable for all-day use. The rectangular display offers good visibility for notifications, call alerts, and health tracking stats. Calling quality remains clear enough for quick conversations indoors, while features like heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, and sports modes cover regular fitness needs. Redmi also focuses on battery efficiency, allowing several days of use between charges. The overall software experience feels clean and easy to navigate for first-time smartwatch users.

Specifications Calling Bluetooth Calling Display 390 × 450 Resolution Health Features Heart Rate, SpO2 Sports Modes Multiple Modes Battery Backup Multi-Day Usage Reasons to Buy Lightweight and comfortable design Clear and sharp display quality Reasons to Avoid Limited premium smartwatch features Calling volume may feel average outdoors

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the lightweight feel, clear display, and stable Bluetooth calling support during everyday use.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product if you prefer a lightweight calling smartwatch with clean software and practical daily features.

The Redmi Watch 5 Lite is built around everyday convenience, especially for users looking for Bluetooth calling without spending heavily. Calls can be answered directly from the watch through the built-in microphone and speaker, which helps during office work or commuting. The display remains bright enough for outdoor visibility, while noise reduction support improves call clarity slightly. Health tracking features include heart rate, sleep tracking, and fitness monitoring. Combined with long battery life, it works well as a dependable everyday smartwatch.

Specifications Calling Bluetooth Calling Display Large HD Screen Audio Feature Noise Reduction Health Features Sleep, Heart Rate Tracking Battery Backup Long Lasting Reasons to Buy Good calling convenience for daily use Reliable battery backup Reasons to Avoid Basic UI customisation options Limited app ecosystem

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the battery life and stable Bluetooth calling experience. Many users also mention the display quality and comfortable design positively.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product if you want reliable Bluetooth calling and practical smartwatch features without a complicated interface.

The OnePlus Watch 2 feels more complete compared to many Android smartwatches in this segment, especially for calling and app usage. Bluetooth calling works reliably, while dual-chip architecture helps maintain smoother performance alongside improved battery life. The stainless steel build gives it a more premium look without feeling overly bulky. Features like Wear OS support, AMOLED display, fitness tracking, and fast charging add to the overall experience. It balances smartwatch functionality and battery efficiency better than many Wear OS alternatives.

Specifications Calling Bluetooth Calling OS Wear OS Processor Dual-Chip Architecture Display AMOLED Build Stainless Steel Reasons to Buy Strong battery life for Wear OS Premium build quality and smooth performance Reasons to Avoid Slightly bulky for smaller wrists Premium pricing compared to fitness-focused watches

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the fluid software experience, premium construction, and dependable Bluetooth calling quality. Battery backup also receives positive feedback.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product if you want a polished Wear OS smartwatch with dependable calling and strong battery optimisation.

This Boat AMOLED smartwatch focuses on style and calling convenience while keeping health tracking features accessible for regular users. Bluetooth calling remains one of its key highlights, allowing users to manage quick conversations directly from the wrist. The bright AMOLED panel improves readability indoors and outdoors, while wellness tracking includes sleep monitoring, heart rate tracking, and activity analysis. Its metallic finish gives it a slightly premium appearance, making it suitable for office wear and casual everyday usage alike.

Specifications Calling Bluetooth Calling Display AMOLED Display Brightness High Brightness Panel Health Features Wellness Tracking Design Metallic Finish Reasons to Buy Stylish metallic design Bright AMOLED screen quality Reasons to Avoid Limited advanced smartwatch apps Fitness data accuracy can vary slightly

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the display brightness and stylish design. Many users also find the Bluetooth calling feature useful during daily routines.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product if you prefer a stylish calling smartwatch with a bright AMOLED display and everyday health features.

The Noise ColorFit Pro smartwatch combines Bluetooth calling with a lightweight sporty design aimed at fitness-focused users. Calls can be managed directly from the wrist, while the built-in speaker remains clear enough for short conversations. Noise also includes training analysis tools, heart rate tracking, SpO2 monitoring, and multiple workout modes. The display feels responsive during navigation, and battery backup comfortably handles several days of regular usage. Its overall approach focuses more on practicality and fitness convenience rather than premium smartwatch features.

Specifications Calling Bluetooth Calling Fitness Features Training Analysis Health Features SpO2, Heart Rate Sports Modes Multiple Modes Battery Multi-Day Battery Backup Reasons to Buy Useful fitness tracking tools Comfortable lightweight design Reasons to Avoid Limited smart app support Speaker loudness could improve outdoors

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the fitness tracking features and lightweight feel. Many also mention stable calling support and decent battery life.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product if you need practical Bluetooth calling with fitness-focused features for daily usage.

This Amazfit smartwatch balances Bluetooth calling, battery efficiency, and fitness tracking better than many entry-level wearables. Calling quality remains reasonably stable for quick indoor conversations, while the AMOLED display improves readability for notifications and workout data. Amazfit also includes water resistance, health tracking, sleep monitoring, and long battery life that can comfortably outlast many Wear OS devices. The software feels lightweight and responsive, making it suitable for users who want smartwatch convenience without dealing with frequent charging.

Specifications Calling Bluetooth Calling Display AMOLED Display Water Resistance Yes Health Features Sleep, Heart Rate Monitoring Battery Backup Long Battery Life Reasons to Buy Strong battery efficiency Lightweight and responsive software Reasons to Avoid Limited advanced app ecosystem Voice assistant integration feels basic

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the battery backup and lightweight design. Many users also mention smooth Bluetooth calling and reliable fitness tracking performance.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product if you want dependable Bluetooth calling and strong battery life in a lightweight smartwatch.

Factors to consider when buying a Bluetooth calling smartwatch

Call quality: A smartwatch with good microphone and speaker quality provides clearer voice calls during daily use.

Display type: AMOLED displays offer better brightness, sharper visuals and improved outdoor visibility compared to LCD panels.

Battery life: Bluetooth calling can drain battery faster, so longer battery backup becomes important for regular usage.

Health and fitness features: Look for heart rate tracking, SpO2 monitoring, sleep tracking and workout modes for better overall value.

Comfort and build quality: Lightweight smartwatches with comfortable straps feel better during workouts and all-day wear.

Top 3 features of best Bluetooth calling smartwatches

Smartwatches Display Type Key Feature Battery Backup Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic Super AMOLED Rotating Bezel Up to 40 Hours Noise Pro Smartwatch HD Display Long Battery Multi-Day Redmi Smartwatch HD Display Lightweight Design Multi-Day Redmi Watch 5 Lite HD Display Noise Reduction Long Lasting OnePlus Watch 2 AMOLED Wear OS Extended Backup co-Designed AMOLED Watch AMOLED Metallic Design Multi-Day Noise ColorFit Pro HD Display Fitness Analysis Multi-Day Amazfit Smartwatch AMOLED Battery Efficiency Long Lasting

The research and expertise

I have been following the smartwatch and wearable technology segment for years, and during this time, I have compared everything from affordable fitness watches to premium smartwatches packed with advanced health and productivity features. I regularly track new launches and feature upgrades to understand which smartwatches genuinely improve the everyday user experience.

For this buying guide, I compared smartwatches based on health tracking accuracy, display quality, battery life, comfort, software features, calling support, and overall value for money. I also analysed buyers reviews on Amazon to understand real-world performance, durability, and long-term usability. After comparing the important features and user feedback, I shortlisted these smartwatches to help buyers choose the right wearable according to their needs and budget.

Similar articles for you

Best smartwatches for boys in 2025: 10 elegant watches with GPS, fitness tracker, water resistance and more

Best branded smartwatches under 5000 with BT calling, sports modes, Fitness tracking and more

Stop trusting your smartwatch stress score right now, new research says it often gets your mood completely wrong

NoiseFit Endeavour Pro review: Budget rugged smartwatch that outshines its price

FAQs How does Bluetooth calling work on a smartwatch? Bluetooth calling smartwatches connect to your smartphone and allow users to answer or make calls directly from the watch.

Do Bluetooth calling smartwatches need a SIM card? Most Bluetooth calling smartwatches work without a SIM card and rely on smartphone connectivity for calls.

Is call quality good on Bluetooth calling smartwatches? Premium smartwatches usually offer clearer microphones and speakers, while budget models can vary in call performance.

Does Bluetooth calling reduce battery life? Yes, frequent calling activity can consume more battery compared to normal smartwatch usage.

Is this a good time to buy a Bluetooth calling smartwatch? Yes, ongoing sale discounts are making premium and budget Bluetooth calling smartwatches more affordable right now.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.