Mobile running slow? Make these easy Android mobile settings tweaks to speed it up

Is your Android mobile feeling sluggish? I tried a few simple tricks to speed it up, and you can do the same without buying a new phone.
After using the same Android phone for a few years, I started noticing the usual signs: apps taking longer to open, sluggish scrolling, and occasional freezing. I considered buying a new device, but before doing that, I decided to adjust a few settings. The results surprised me. My phone felt quicker and smoother without spending a rupee. If you’ve been facing similar issues, you might want to try these steps before considering a replacement.
Here’s how you can give your Android phone a performance boost with a few simple settings adjustments:
1. Free up storage space
When your phone runs low on storage, it begins to slow down. Devices with less than 10% free space may face performance issues. To manage this:
To free up space:
Open the Settings app
Navigate to Storage (on Samsung devices, find this under Battery and device care)
If the phone still runs slowly after applying all changes and performing a factory reset might help. It removes all data and resets the device to its original state.
To factory reset:
Back up your data to another device or cloud storage
Go to Settings > System > Reset options > Erase all data (factory reset)
By making these small changes, you can improve your phone’s performance, extend its life, and avoid the expense of buying a new one. These steps helped me get my Android running smoothly again, and they might work for you too.