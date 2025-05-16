Menu Explore
Mobile running slow? Make these easy Android mobile settings tweaks to speed it up

ByMD Ijaj Khan
May 16, 2025 11:44 AM IST

Is your Android mobile feeling sluggish? I tried a few simple tricks to speed it up, and you can do the same without buying a new phone.

After using the same Android phone for a few years, I started noticing the usual signs: apps taking longer to open, sluggish scrolling, and occasional freezing. I considered buying a new device, but before doing that, I decided to adjust a few settings. The results surprised me. My phone felt quicker and smoother without spending a rupee. If you’ve been facing similar issues, you might want to try these steps before considering a replacement.

If your Android phone is running slow, try these easy tips to improve its speed and performance.(Pexels)

Here’s how you can give your Android phone a performance boost with a few simple settings adjustments:

1. Free up storage space

When your phone runs low on storage, it begins to slow down. Devices with less than 10% free space may face performance issues. To manage this:

To free up space:

  • Open the Settings app
  • Navigate to Storage (on Samsung devices, find this under Battery and device care)
  • Uninstall apps not in use
  • Delete photos and files you no longer need

2. Remove Unused Apps

Apps that remain unused can still use system resources and memory if they run in the background. Uninstalling them can reduce the load on your device.

To uninstall:

  • Long-press the app icon
  • Choose Uninstall or drag it to the uninstall option
    Alternatively, clear the app’s cache without removing it:
  • Go to Settings > Storage > Other Apps
  • Select the app and tap Clear Cache

3. Keep Software and Apps Updated

Software updates often include performance improvements and security patches. Installing the latest version of Android and updating apps can reduce slowdowns.

To check for updates:

  • Go to Settings > System > Software Update
  • For apps, open the Google Play Store and tap on your profile icon to access the update section
  • You can also enable auto-updates over Wi-Fi to keep apps current without manual checks

4. Restart the Phone Regularly

A simple restart can shut down unnecessary background processes that may affect performance. Phones with less RAM benefit the most, but all devices can see an improvement.

It’s useful to restart the phone at least once a week. If sluggishness returns often, restarting every other day may help.

5. Use Factory Reset as a Last Option

If the phone still runs slowly after applying all changes and performing a factory reset might help. It removes all data and resets the device to its original state.

To factory reset:

  • Back up your data to another device or cloud storage
  • Go to Settings > System > Reset options > Erase all data (factory reset)

By making these small changes, you can improve your phone’s performance, extend its life, and avoid the expense of buying a new one. These steps helped me get my Android running smoothly again, and they might work for you too.

