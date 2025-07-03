Moto G96 5G colour options and full specs officially confirmed ahead of launch - Details

Motorola has officially confirmed that it will launch the Moto G96 5G in India on July 9. Now, the upcoming device is listed on Motorola India’s website, which has revealed its full specifications and features ahead of its official unveiling. Let’s take a closer look at what the upcoming Moto G96 5G may come packed with. Moto G96 5G is confirmed to launch on July 9, 2025, in India.(Motorola)

Moto G96 5G: Specifications and Features (Confirmed)

The Moto G96 5G will come with a 6.67-inch P-OLED display with a curved-edge design. The screen will offer Full HD+ resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of up to 1600 nits. It is also set to include an in-display fingerprint sensor and Gorilla Glass 5 for added protection.

Under the hood, the device will be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and offer storage options of up to 256GB using UFS 2.2 technology. The device will have an IP68 rating, meaning it will be resistant to dust and water. This will enable it to survive submersion at depths of up to 1.5 metres for 30 minutes.

For photography, the Moto G96 5G will feature a 32MP front camera for selfies. On the rear, it will feature a dual-camera setup that includes a 50MP Sony LYT-700C primary sensor with optical image stabilisation and an 8MP ultra-wide lens that can also function as a macro camera.

On the other hand, the handset will run on Android 15, and will get one major OS update and three years of security patches. It is also expected to include additional features like Dolby Atmos-enabled dual speakers, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, Bluetooth 5.2, and a USB-C port. The device is expected to measure 7.93 mm thick and weigh 179 grams.

The Moto G96 5G is confirmed to house a 5,500mAh battery and with 68W wired fast charging support. However, there is no information about wireless charging support. Given the expected price range near Rs. 20,000, wireless charging seems unlikely.

Moto G96 5G: Colour Options and Configurations

The Moto G96 5G will launch in India with two storage variants: 8GB RAM paired with either 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. It will be available in four colour options: Dresden Blue, Ashleigh Blue, Cattleya Orchid, and Greener Pasture. The device will be available exclusively on Flipkart after the launch.