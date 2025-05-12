Motorola Razr 60 Ultra launch on May 13: Expected specs, features, and price

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is one of the awaited foldable smartphones of the year, which recently made its global debut last month. Now, the smartphone is finally launching in India tomorrow on May 13, 2025. Ahead of the launch, Motorola has officially teased the Razr 60 Ultra’s design, processor, camera, and Moto AI 2.0. These teasers have created much hype for the foldable, since it will be competing neck to neck with the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 in July. Therefore, if you are planning to buy a clamshell-style foldable phone, then know what the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra has in store for users and how the company claims to provide a flagship experience. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra camera, performance, and design confirmed ahead of launch.(Amazon)

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra: Design and display

The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra comes with several design upgrades, making it more sturdy, attractive and durable in comparison to its predecessor. Motorola revealed that the smartphone comes with a new titanium hinge that claims to provide durability and less crease visibility on the display. Furthermore, it can support up to 800000 flips. The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra will be introduced in three colourways: Rio Red, Scarab Green, and Wood, all supporting an IP48 rating for dust and water resistance.

For display, the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is expected to feature a 4-inch flexible AMOLED cover display and a 7-inch main Super HD LTPO AMOLED display with slimmer bezels. Both displays will likely offer up to a 165Hz refresh rate, but they may differ in brightness nits. Reportedly, the cover screen could provide up to 3000nits, whereas the main screen may offer up to 4500nits peak brightness.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra: Camera

The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is confirmed to feature a dual rear camera setup on the cover screen, which will include a 50MP main camera and a 50MP ultrawide camera with macro lens capabilities. The smartphone will also feature a 50MP selfie camera. However, the type of sensors and their sizes are yet to be determined. Additionally, we can also expect some AI integration for enhancing images and editing tools.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra: Performance, AI features, and battery

The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which is claimed to provide more than 2.7 million AnTuTu score and on-device AI capabilities. The smartphone will also offer 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB UFS 4.1 storage. Furthermore, we may get advanced AI capabilities with Moto AI 2.0. However, the feature has been kept under the covers as of now.

The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is expected to be backed by a 4700mAh battery that may come with 68W fast wired charging support. The smartphone may also support 30W wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra: Price

Considering the performance, design, and AI upgrades, we expect the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra will be priced higher than its predecessor. Reportedly, the Razr 60 Ultra could cost around Rs.110000 in India, bringing a Rs.20000 price hike.