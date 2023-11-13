close_game
close_game
News / Technology / Mumbai resident seeking loan for daughter's education duped of 90,000

Mumbai resident seeking loan for daughter's education duped of 90,000

ByHT News Desk
Nov 13, 2023 04:03 PM IST

The Navi Mumbai resident claimed he came across a post on social media platform Facebook about instant loans being available within two hours.

A 56-year-old man from Navi Mumbai seeking a loan for his daughter's education was allegedly duped of 90,000 by online fraudsters. The man who is employed by a logistics company, claimed he came across a post on social media platform Facebook about instant loans being available within two hours, PTI reported.

According to the report, the complainant had applied for a loan online with the concerned finance company on November 8. Within minutes, he received a call and the caller offered him loan. The caller asked the complainant to pay insurance charges, GST, NOC charges, RBI charges and two advance instalments, totalling 90,000, a police official told the agency.

But the complainant did not receive the loan amount and was instead asked to make additional payments. The man realised he was cheated and filed a complaint. An offence under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act was registered against unidentified persons at Kalamboli police station on Saturday, the PTI report added.

The caller asked the complainant to pay insurance charges, GST, NOC charges, RBI charges and two advance instalments to get the loan amount(Representational image/Getty)
The caller asked the complainant to pay insurance charges, GST, NOC charges, RBI charges and two advance instalments to get the loan amount(Representational image/Getty)

Pune techie duped of 71 lakh in September

In September, a 35-year-old techie had been duped of 71.82 lakh in a cyber fraud scheme. The victim named Amrapali Chandrashekhar Kulathe had been contacted by online fraudsters who offered a her a job of writing a review of restaurants and hotels for a handsome amount of money.

After she completed the task and asked for payment, the woman was lured into investing the amount on the ‘Coin Switch’ platform to earn good returns.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Over a period of two weeks, the IT professional was coerced into making a total of 21 transactions, transferring money to various bank accounts provided by the fraudsters. When she asked to withdraw money, the accused convinced and forced her to pump in more money.

After realising that she was duped of her money, the woman contacted the police.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out