Nasa to attempt Artemis 1 launch for fourth time tomorrow. How to watch live

Published on Nov 15, 2022 09:27 PM IST

Netizens are wondering how they can watch the livestreaming of the event. The window to view the launch with commentary is provided below.

NASA’s Artemis Missions target to send the first woman and first person of colour to the Moon as early as 2025.(screengrab/ Nasa)
NASA’s Artemis Missions target to send the first woman and first person of colour to the Moon as early as 2025.(screengrab/ Nasa)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar | Edited by Aryan Prakash

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) will re-attempt to launch its Artemis 1 mission in the two-hour launch window opening at 1:04 am. EST (11:34 am according to Indian time). Earlier in the past, three attempts were called off, two due to engine issues while the third one was abandoned because of hurricane.

When and where to watch?

Moreover, the launch is also live-streamed on NASA’s media platform- NASA television on the agency’s website and the NASA app, and its social media handles of Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn.

ALSO READ: NASA's moon mission Artemis 1: 10 top points

Artemis mission

NASA’s Artemis Missions aims to send the first woman and first person of colour to the Moon as early as 2025. Of the three missions planned currently, Artemis I will be an uncrewed flight test of the Space Launch System and the Orion spacecraft circling the Moon.

“We’re going back to the Moon for scientific discovery, economic benefits, and inspiration… We will collaborate with commercial and international partners and establish the first long-term presence on the Moon,” said NASA.

The last manned mission to the Moon was 12-day mission Apollo 17, between 7 and 19 December, 1972. According to Royal Museums Greenwich, the reason behind NASA stopping the manned moon missions is the need for huge monetary expenditure.

“With the goal achieved (in the earlier missions) NASA faced large funding cuts making the future of the Apollo missions untenable. There had originally been 20 Apollo missions planned, but technological and research based missions were not seen as important as the achievement of the Moon landing itself, and the final three missions were cancelled,” it stated.

