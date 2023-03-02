Home / Technology / Netflix streaming services down for thousands of users

Netflix streaming services down for thousands of users

Published on Mar 02, 2023 01:27 PM IST

About 55% of the users reported issues with the website, according to Downdetector.

Smartphone with Netflix logo is placed on a keyboard.(REUTERS)
Smartphone with Netflix logo is placed on a keyboard.(REUTERS)
Reuters |

Netflix's video streaming services were down for thousands of users on Thursday, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were around 1,800 reports on Downdetector, which collates status reports from a number of sources.

Netflix did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Netflix, which has more than 200 million paid subscribers globally, remains a dominant streaming service

