New iPad Pro is tipped to get a major performance upgrade with…

Apple is expected to launch next-generation iPad Pro models this month, and we expect a launch announcement in the coming days. As the new launch is approaching, leaks surrounding the iPad Pro have become quite frequent, revealing crucial details ahead of the official debut. Recently, two Russian channels, Wylsacom and Romancev768, shared an unboxing video on YouTube that sparked massive attention online. Now, the latest rumours reveal crucial details about iPad’s performance upgrade, which may gain more attention among Apple fans. Here’s what we know about the new iPad Pro models so far. iPad Pro will likely launch this month with M5 chip, bringing faster performance.(X/Apple)

Apple iPad Pro: Two major upgrades to expect

Apple is rumoured to bring a major performance boost to its next-generation iPad Pro models. Its two major upgrades may include the new M5 chip and 12GB of RAM. As per Geekbench 6 benchmark scores, the new chip showcased up to 12% faster multi-core CPU performance and up to 36% faster GPU performance, compared to the M4 chip. These tests were based on iPad’s 256GB storage variant with 12GB of RAM. Hence, the upcoming iPad Pro model may offer a major performance boost.

Apart from other upgrades, the iPad Pro may retain a similar design to its predecessor, with a slim design and OLED display. However, there are also talks about dual front cameras for improved video call quality, photos, and other tasks. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said, “I can say with certainty that M5 iPad Pros within Apple have the second lens. There's a history of Apple testing features at an advanced stage before pulling them, but this would be a strange, last-minute cut.”

Apart from this, the iPad Pro is expected to launch in two sizes: 11-inch and 13-inch. It may also include Apple’s new N1 chip for connectivity alongside Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.0 support. It will likely be backed by around 10,429mAh for the 13-inch model that may support 45W wired charging. Now, we just have to wait a couple of weeks more to confirm what the new Apple iPad Pro models will offer during launch.