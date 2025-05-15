New-gen Apple Intelligence coming soon: 3 features Apple can adopt from rivals

Last year, Apple debuted its big AI move, the Apple Intelligence, consisting suite of smart AI-powered features. While it was a step ahead for the Apple ecosystem, the AI advancements still lagged in comparison to competitors. Fast forward to one year, Apple has delayed some of the promised AI features, making the company even more behind in the AI race, considering companies like OpenAI, Google, Microsoft, and others are way ahead in the competition. Here’s what we want to see with new-gen Apple Intelligence.

Now, as the new wave of Apple Intelligence is just around the corner, we expect to see some progress with promised features, greater AI integration, and new features. However, Apple could take some inspiration from rivals as well to integrate seamless AI features. We have found 3 popular features provided by rivals which Apple could copy to catch up with the AI race.

3 AI features Apple can copy from rivals

Enhanced personalisation: Over the years, we have seen AI phones bringing more personalisation to the user experience by analysing user habits, usage, and activities. Samsung’s high-end smartphones are a great example of deeper AI integration, where Galaxy AI is used to analyse user habits on-device, while also focusing on keeping user data encrypted. Samsung also give users the control to manage how their data is being used and to delete any saved data on the device. Greater personalisation could lead to custom app suggestions and phone settings.

OpenAI screen sharing feature: Apple already provides an AI-powered Visual Intelligence feature, which is also integrated with OpenAI’s ChatGPT to solve complex queries. This feature enables users to read, summarise, and translate text placed in front of the camera. However, it does not offer a screen-sharing option yet. With an OpenAI-like screen-sharing feature, users can ask real-time questions on various tasks performed on their device screen.

Model Context Protocol (MCP): In November 2024, Anthropic announced open-sourced MCP, bringing ease for integrating Large Language Models (LLMs) to external tools and data sources. In simpler terms, it enables users to leverage the MCP Server with other tools like Google Drive, Blender, and other enterprise tools for enhanced LLM interaction. After Anthropic, several tech leaders opted for a similar approach, and Apple could take advantage of the same for improved AI integration to apps and services.

Now, Apple is less than a month away from introducing the iOS 19 and new Apple Intelligence features. The WWDC 2025 is just around the corner, and Apple users have greater hopes this year, as the company failed to fulfil the promises with Siri advancements.