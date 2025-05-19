No AirPods Pro 3 in 2025, major infrared upgrade coming in 2026: Apple analyst Kuo

Just as speculation was heating up around a possible AirPods Pro 3 launch later this year, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has poured cold water on the excitement. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kuo stated that he does not anticipate any major AirPods hardware updates in 2025, and claims the next significant release, AirPods Pro with infrared cameras, won’t arrive until 2026. The new Apple Airpods 4 on display upon release on September 20, 2024 at the Apple Store at The Grove in Los Angeles, California.(Frederic J. Brown/AFP)

A Contradiction in the Air

Kuo’s prediction directly contradicts earlier reports from industry insiders and developers, some of which cited Apple software code as evidence of an imminent AirPods Pro 3 release, potentially alongside the iPhone 17 lineup this September. Those reports hinted at upgraded features like improved Active Noise Cancellation, a next-gen H3 chip, and possibly even a heart rate sensor, tech already present in Apple’s recently updated Powerbeats Pro 4.

Kuo, however, is betting on patience. He says the next leap forward won’t come until 2026, and when it does, the AirPods Pro will integrate infrared camera sensors to enable more immersive interactions, particularly in spatial computing environments like Apple’s Vision Pro headset.

Unusual Delay for Apple’s Best-Selling Earbuds

If Kuo’s timeline holds, Apple’s flagship in-ear headphones would go four years without a hardware refresh, an unusually long cycle for a device that remains Apple’s most profitable AirPods model. The current AirPods Pro 2 launched in 2022 and are now approaching their third birthday.

Given the intense competition in the wireless earbuds space and Apple’s recent strategy of pushing features further down the price ladder (such as adding Active Noise Cancellation to the AirPods 4, which start at $179), it would be surprising for Apple to hold off until 2026 for a true successor.

Software is Doing the Heavy Lifting

That said, Apple has continued to support AirPods Pro 2 through robust software updates, including features like adaptive audio, Personalised Volume, and even turning the earbuds into FDA-licensed hearing aids for mild-to-moderate hearing loss, a first in the mainstream consumer tech space.

AirPods Max Left in the Cold

Meanwhile, it’s even worse news for fans of AirPods Max, Apple’s premium over-ear headphones. Kuo believes a new model may not arrive until 2027 at the earliest, leaving current users with a design that hasn’t changed since its 2020 debut.

For now, Apple seems focused on expanding its ecosystem of features rather than churning out new hardware, but if market trends and user demand are any guide, holding off on AirPods Pro 3 could prove a risky move.