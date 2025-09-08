No more 4G fallback: Jio activates VoNR across India

Jio has flipped the switch. Voice over New Radio (VoNR) is now live across the country, powered entirely by its homegrown 5G standalone core. This shift turns every compatible Jio 5G phone into a mini studio for ultra-clear voice calls, no fallback needed. Reliance Jio activates VoNR across India.(Bloomberg)

What exactly is VoNR?

VoNR replaces traditional fallback mechanisms (like VoLTE) with full 5G-native voice calls. That means you’ll experience shorter call setup times, fewer abrupt drops, and reduced packet loss. On top of that, your battery life during calls should last longer, thanks to better call routing and network efficiency.

What’s behind the nationwide rollout

This is far more than a feature update, it’s highly strategic. By using its in-house 5G SA Core and IMS-enhanced VoNR infrastructure, Jio is strengthening its push for technology independence. And with over 500 million subscribers, it’s now setting the stage for India’s largest-scale VoNR deployment.

CEO-level intention also matters. Jio’s leadership has made it clear this isn’t just about better voice calls, it’s about building “sovereign telecom systems” and laying the groundwork for exports of its 5G technology in the global market too.

What’s in it for you

Call quality : Expect sharper sound and smoother connections—no more being stuck on 4G mid-call.

: Expect sharper sound and smoother connections—no more being stuck on 4G mid-call. Speed : Calls connect faster, thanks to low-latency VoNR protocol.

: Calls connect faster, thanks to low-latency VoNR protocol. Battery efficiency: 5G calls powered natively are less power-hungry, especially compared to circuitous 4G fallback paths.

This rollout doesn’t just push India deeper into 5G, it redefines how voice communication should work in a next-gen network. For Jio users, it means clearer calls, faster connections, and a real taste of what true standalone 5G can deliver. Opting into VoNR is stepping into the future of telecom.