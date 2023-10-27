Nokia 105 Classic with built-in UPI launched at ₹999. Details
The company is offering a one-year replacement guarantee on the phone.
Finland's HMD Global, which makes Nokia smartphones, on Thursday launched the Nokia 105 Classic feature phone for the Indian market. Also, under a guaranteed offer, buyers can replace the handset within one year of purchase.
Price and variants
The Nokia 105 Classic has been priced at ₹999 and is up for sale immediately. HMD Global is offering the phone in two variants (single SIM, dual SIM) with and without a charger, respectively. The colour options, on the other hand, are Blue and Charcoal.
Specifications
UPI: As per HMD Global, Nokia 105 Classic comes with an in-built UPI application.
Connectivity: The device has multiple connectivity features, including wireless FM radio, enabling users to enjoy their favourite radio stations without a headset.
Battery: An 800 mAh battery gives the handset a long battery life, as well as extended standby times.
Design: The carefully allotted space between its keys will enhance user experience, according to the manufacturer.
High-performance: Additionally, the maker claims that the device has undergone ‘rigorous’ durability tests, and, therefore, offers ‘high-performance’ in the ‘toughest’ environmental conditions.
