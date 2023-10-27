News / Technology / Nokia 105 Classic with built-in UPI launched at 999. Details

Nokia 105 Classic with built-in UPI launched at 999. Details

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Oct 27, 2023 04:47 PM IST

The company is offering a one-year replacement guarantee on the phone.

Finland's HMD Global, which makes Nokia smartphones, on Thursday launched the Nokia 105 Classic feature phone for the Indian market. Also, under a guaranteed offer, buyers can replace the handset within one year of purchase.

Nokia 105 Classic
Price and variants

The Nokia 105 Classic has been priced at 999 and is up for sale immediately. HMD Global is offering the phone in two variants (single SIM, dual SIM) with and without a charger, respectively. The colour options, on the other hand, are Blue and Charcoal.

Specifications

UPI: As per HMD Global, Nokia 105 Classic comes with an in-built UPI application.

Connectivity: The device has multiple connectivity features, including wireless FM radio, enabling users to enjoy their favourite radio stations without a headset.

Battery: An 800 mAh battery gives the handset a long battery life, as well as extended standby times.

Design: The carefully allotted space between its keys will enhance user experience, according to the manufacturer.

High-performance: Additionally, the maker claims that the device has undergone ‘rigorous’ durability tests, and, therefore, offers ‘high-performance’ in the ‘toughest’ environmental conditions.

