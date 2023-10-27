Nokia 105 Classic with built-in UPI launched at 999. Details

Finland's HMD Global, which makes Nokia smartphones, on Thursday launched the Nokia 105 Classic feature phone for the Indian market. Also, under a guaranteed offer, buyers can replace the handset within one year of purchase. Nokia 105 Classic

Price and variants

The Nokia 105 Classic has been priced at ₹999 and is up for sale immediately. HMD Global is offering the phone in two variants (single SIM, dual SIM) with and without a charger, respectively. The colour options, on the other hand, are Blue and Charcoal.

Specifications

UPI: As per HMD Global, Nokia 105 Classic comes with an in-built UPI application.

Connectivity: The device has multiple connectivity features, including wireless FM radio, enabling users to enjoy their favourite radio stations without a headset.

Battery: An 800 mAh battery gives the handset a long battery life, as well as extended standby times.

Design: The carefully allotted space between its keys will enhance user experience, according to the manufacturer.

High-performance: Additionally, the maker claims that the device has undergone ‘rigorous’ durability tests, and, therefore, offers ‘high-performance’ in the ‘toughest’ environmental conditions.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail