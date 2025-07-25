Nothing Phone 3 5G price dropped by 20,000 on Flipkart: Check deals and offers

Nothing recently launched its flagship smartphone, the Nothing Phone 3 5G, priced at Rs. 79,999 in India. However, in less than 15 days of being in the market, Flipkart has introduced some amazing offers on Nothing Phone 3, allowing buyers to get it at under Rs. 50,000. This is a massive Rs. 20,000 off on a newly launched flagship smartphone. Therefore, if you have been eyeing the new Nothing Phone 3 model, then this could be the right opportunity to get the flagship at a reasonable price. The smartphone offers some impressive features such as a unique-coded transparent design, a Glyph Matrix with fun toys, a powerful camera, and a clean user experience. Flipkart is offering amazing deals on the new Nothing Phone 3 5G. (Aishwarya Panda-HT)

Nothing Phone 3 5G discount on Flipkart

The Nothing Phone 3 5G originally retails for Rs. 79,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant. However, Flipkart is offering some exciting bank and exchange offers, that has significantly reduced the price of Nothing Phone 3. As per the Flipkart listing, buyers can get Rs. 10,000 off on ICICI or IDFC Bank Credit Card transactions.

In addition to bank offers, buyers can get Rs. 10000 exchange bonus if they trade in their old device. With exchange, buyers can avail up to Rs. 69,500 off. However, the exchange rate will be based on the smartphone’s model and working condition. For instance, if you own a Nothing Phone 2a model in flawless working condition, you can get up to Rs. 19,100 off, including the exchange bonus. Therefore, the final price of the Nothing Phone 3 5G will come down to just Rs. 49900.

Why should you buy Nothing Phone 3 5G?

The Nothing Phone 3 5G comes with the company’s signature transparent design, but it retains an unusual camera lens positioning. This year, Nothing has also removed the Glyph Interface for the new Glyph Matrix, giving it a unique touch to the device. For performance, the smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal memory.

For photography, the Nothing Phone 3 5G features a 50MP triple camera setup that also includes a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. Lastly, you get a 5500mAh battery that supports 65W wired fast charging.