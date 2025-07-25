Nothing Phone 3 too expensive? New ‘Lite’ 5G mobile variant at a cheaper price may launch soon

At the start of July, Nothing launched its first flagship phone, the Nothing Phone 3, in India with a whopping price of Rs. 79,999. While the smartphone offers a unique design and compelling features, its price point has left buyers unsure. Now, to balance the flagship launch, Nothing is expected to launch a “Lite or “T” branded smartphone, which will likely have an affordable pricing strategy. This new model is expected to cater to budget-conscious smartphone buyers; however, we are yet to know which price point Nothing is targeting in India. Let’s have a closer look at Nothing’s launch strategy this year, and what we can expect in the coming months. After Nothing Phone 3, we could get an affordable phone by the brand in the coming months.(Nothing)

Nothing to launch a new affordable phone

According to tipster Yogesh Brar, Nothing is planning to launch a “Lite or “T” coded smartphone in India. He also shuts down rumours for the Pro model in the flagship series, saying “Pro models are just not cutting it.” Smartphone brands have been using “T”, “FE”, “Lite” and other suffixes for their more accessible flagship versions. However, it's unclear how Nothing is planning to use these terms and at what price range.

This year, we have witnessed Nothing launching a feature-filled smartphone at a starting price of Rs. 18,999 for CMF Phone 2 Pro, and popular mid-rangers, the Nothing Phone 3a series, at just under Rs. 30000. Now, Nothing do not have a smartphone that bridges the gap between the mid-ranger and flagship model, since buyers are left with the Nothing Phone 3 priced at around Rs. 80000.

Now we can expect a new smartphone that could fall under Rs. 50000 and could compete with compact flagships like Vivo X200 FE, OnePlus 13s, iPhone 16e, and others in a similar price range. However, there are also possibilities for a more affordable phone that could be priced under Rs. 25000. If this were the case, then we can expect basic specs and features, but the smartphone could follow a similar transparent design and Nothing’s clean UI.

However, it is too early to make an assumption, since if the first time we're hearing about the leak. For more details, we may have to wait a couple of months to see what Nothing has been planning for a new affordable phone.