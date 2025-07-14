Nothing Phone 3 vs Apple iPhone 16: Which flagship is worth spending 80000

Nothing recently launched its true flagship smartphone, the Phone 3, globally. While the smartphone offers plenty of attractive features, it is gaining much attention for its uncommon design and not-so-flagship processor. In the flagship segment, the Nothing Phone 3 competes neck-to-neck with the Apple iPhone 16, both smartphones priced at around Rs. 80000 in India. Therefore, if you are someone who is considering buying a flagship smartphone at a similar price range, then know how the Nothing Phone 3 compares to the iPhone 16, and which smartphone would be a better choice in terms of specifications and features. Which smartphone should you buy for Rs. 80000? Nothing Phone 3 or the iPhone 16? Check the comparison to know.(Nothing/ Apple)

Nothing Phone 3 vs Apple iPhone 16: Design and display

The Nothing Phone 3 comes with a unique transparent design with oddly placed camera lenses. Despite its unique design, the smartphone looks quite premium with its flat design and aluminium frame. On the rear panel, you also get a Glyph Matric and Glyph Button with haptic feedback. The smartphone also ensured durability with an IP68 rating for water and dust protection.

On the other hand, the Apple iPhone 16 comes with a simple yet premium design with a glass and aluminium build. However, the smartphone is smaller in size in comparison to the Phone 3. However, it has a design which may appeal more to buyers. iPhone 16 also offers an IP68 rating and comes with a ceramic shield.

For display, the Nothing Phone 3 features a 6.67-inch flexible AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4500nits peak brightness. Whereas, the iPhone 16 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 60Hz and 2000nits of peak brightness.

Nothing Phone 3 vs Apple iPhone 16: Camera

The Nothing Phone 3 comes with a triple camera setup that includes a 50MP main camera, a 50MP periscope lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. Whereas, the Apple iPhone 16 features a dual camera setup that includes a 48MP main camera with 2x lossless zoom and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. For selfies, the Phone 3 relies on a 50MP front-facing camera, and the iPhone 16 features a 12MP selfie camera.

Nothing Phone 3 vs Apple iPhone 16: Performance and battery

The Nothing Phone 3 is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. On the other hand, the iPhone 16 is powered by Apple’s in-house A18 chipset paired with 8GB RAM, which is a more powerful processor than the 8s Gen 4.

In terms of battery life, the Nothing Phone 3 is backed by a 5500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging. The iPhone 16 is equipped with a 3,561 mAh battery that supports 25W charging.