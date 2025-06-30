Nothing Phone (3) and Headphone (1) launching on July 1: All specs, expected price and more

Nothing is set to unveil its two new highly anticipated products at a major launch event in London, United Kingdom, on July 1. The London-based tech company will introduce the Phone (3), which it calls its first true flagship smartphone, alongside its first over-ear headphones, named Headphone (1). Both devices have generated much attention among tech enthusiasts through leaks and rumours ahead of the official launch event. Let’s take a closer look at what Nothing has in store for you and what we know so far about the Nothing Phone (3) and Headphone (1). Nothing Phone (3) and Headphone (1) are set to launch at a special event in London, UK, on July 1, 2025.(X)

Nothing Phone (3)

The Phone (3) is expected to bring significant upgrades in design, performance, and software. It is also likely to represent the company’s biggest leap yet in the smartphone segment. CEO Carl Pei recently revealed in a YouTube interview on The Android Show that the upcoming device will be priced around 800 euros (approximately Rs. 90,500), nearly twice the price of its predecessor, the Phone (2). Pei also confirmed that the device will be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset.

Also read: AR in retail: How Augmented Reality is transforming shopping experiences

Furthermore, the upcoming device is expected to include a 50MP main camera, positioned to appeal to content creators. Recently, a series of images shared by Nothing on its official X account suggest that the Phone (3) will feature notable zoom capabilities. One of the highlighted design elements is the Glyph interface, placed on the top-right section of the device’s back panel. In addition, the leaked renders hint at a translucent back and a new camera layout, with two cameras side by side and a third separated in the corner, although the company has not confirmed this design.

Nothing promises a minimum of seven years of software support for the Phone (3), including five years of full Android updates and two years of security patches. The phone will likely launch with the latest Android 16 operating system.

Also read: Using this one word is sabotaging your AI prompts: Here’s how to fix it

For the Indian market, the Phone (3) could be priced between ₹50,000 and ₹60,000. Rumours also suggest it will have a dedicated AI button, similar to a feature on the iPhone (3a) series, but this will be confirmed at the launch.

Nothing Headphone (1)

In addition to the phone, Nothing is gearing up to introduce its first over-ear headphones, called Headphone (1). The company announced the launch would take place in summer 2025, while the headphones' details are still under wraps, the company’s designers have said they want the headphones to stand out visually and have unique button designs.

Tom Ridley, a designer at Nothing, mentioned the headphones will have a unique look meant to express the user’s personality. Adam Bates, the global design director, added that the headphones’ buttons will have distinct designs to make each function easy to identify.

Also read: Realme Buds Air 6 Pro Review: Rich sound, capable ANC, and long battery life for under ₹5,000

Leaks suggest that the headphones will weigh around 329 grams. They appear to be aimed at the premium market, with performance levels said to surpass those of Apple’s AirPods Max. They are expected to feature custom 40mm drivers and a collaboration with British audio company KEF, known for high-quality speakers.

On the other hand, recent leaks and rumours suggest that the headphones will offer up to 80 hours of playback with noise cancellation off, and around 35 hours with it on, using the AAC codec. For high-resolution LDAC streaming, battery life will be about 54 hours without noise cancellation and 30 hours with it. If these figures are true, the headphones will be well-positioned for users who need long-lasting audio devices.

Also read: Noise Buds N1 Pro review: Long lasting battery and deep bass on a budget

In addition to sound quality and battery life, the Headphone (1) will include several smart features such as Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair, dual-device connection, wear detection, low-latency gaming mode, LED charging indicators, personalised sound profiles, and “Find My Device” support.