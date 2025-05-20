Nothing Phone 3 launch confirmed for July 2025: Know what’s coming

After months of speculation and waiting, Nothing has finally confirmed the launch of its flagship model, the Nothing Phone 3, in July 2025. The company has been teasing a series of social media posts, preview videos, and others to build the hype. Now, the UK-based giant is all set to launch its awaited smartphone after the great success of the Phone 3a series. Nothing officially confirms the Phone 3 launch in India.(Nothing/X)

Earlier, Nothing CEO Carl Pei confirmed that the Nothing Phone 3 will be priced higher this year, hinting towards its “first true flagship smartphone.” The company has also teased that the smartphone will come with “premium materials, major performance upgrades, and new software” that may enhance user experience. Know more about the Phone 3 model.

Nothing Phone 3 launch

Nothing shared an X post, confirming the Nothing Phone 3 launch in July 2025. The post said, “ Phone 3, it’s our magic number.” While the company did not reveal any specific date, but it confirmed the launch timeline, giving some relief to fans who have been waiting to upgrade for more than 2 years now. At The Android Show: I/O Edition, Carl Pei confirmed that the Phone 3 will be priced above £800, which is about Rs.90000 in India. Earlier, the Phone 2 was launched at just Rs.44,999, which translates to the higher mid-ranger segment. Now, Nothing is targeting the premium smartphone segment to launch its new-generation model, giving tough competition to other brands in a similar league.

Nothing Phone 3: What to expect

The Nothing Phone 3 will likely come with the company’s signature transparent design and glyph light interface. It is expected to feature a 6.77-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3000nits peak brightness. The Phone 3 will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor paired with 12GB RAM, bringing powerful performance and AI-powered features.

Alongside greater design and performance upgrades, the Nothing Phone 3 will likely feature a triple camera setup, which may include a periscope telephoto lens, as the Nothing Phone 3a Pro model, but a more premium version. While we are yet to know if the Phone 3 will include a bigger battery than 5000mAh, but considering the drastic changes in specs, features, and price, we expect some battery as well as charging upgrades.