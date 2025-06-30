Nothing Phone (3), Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and other smartphone launches in July 2025

The smartphone market is gearing up for a busy July after a strong June that saw new models from OnePlus, Vivo, Xiaomi, and others. Brands like Samsung, Nothing, OPPO, Vivo, Tecno, Motorola, and others are gearing up to introduce their new devices across different segments, from flagship foldables to budget-friendly options in India and global markets. Nothing Phone (3), Galaxy Z Fold 7, OPPO Reno 14 series and other smartphones are set to launch in July 2025.(Unsplash)

Here is a detailed look at the key smartphone launches scheduled for July 2025.

Nothing Phone (3)

Nothing will launch its much anticipated mobile phone, the Nothing Phone (3), on July 1 at 6:00 pm IST. The event will be livestreamed on the company’s official YouTube channel. The smartphone is expected to be priced under Rs. 50,000 in India. The Nothing Phone (3) is confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. It will include a triple rear camera setup with three 50MP sensors, one of which is a periscope lens. It is also expected to include a 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a redesigned Glyph Interface, an Essential Key, and support for both wired and wireless fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7

Samsung is preparing to unveil its next lineup of foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7, which is scheduled for July 9. Reports also suggest that a more affordable model, possibly named Galaxy Z Flip 7 SE, may be introduced. Users in India can now pre-order the devices through Samsung’s official website. Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled for July 9 at 7:30 pm IST. The event will be broadcast live on Samsung’s official YouTube channel.

OPPO Reno 14 Series

OPPO is set to release the Reno 14 series in India on July 3 at 12 noon IST. The lineup includes the Reno 14 and Reno 14 Pro. The upcoming devices are likely to be priced under Rs. 40,000 for the base variant and under Rs. 50,000 for the Pro model. The OPPO Reno 14 Pro will come with features like a MediaTek Dimensity 8000 series chip, a 120Hz OLED display, triple-camera setups, large battery capacity, and fast-charging features. The phones also come with dust and water resistance.

Vivo X200 FE

Vivo is set to launch the Vivo X200 FE in India in July, though the exact date has not been confirmed yet. A teaser is already live on the company’s website. The phone will likely be priced under Rs. 50,000. It will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, a 120Hz LTPO OLED display, and a triple-camera module co-developed with ZEISS. It will also come with a 6,500mAh battery.

Tecno POVA 7 Series

Tecno will unveil its POVA 7 series on July 4, and it will be available for purchase on Flipkart after the launch. A dedicated microsite is currently live on the e-commerce platform. The lineup will include multiple models such as the POVA 7 Ultra 5G, POVA 7 Pro 5G, POVA Curve 5G, and others, though it's unclear if all versions will launch in India. The POVA 7 Ultra 5G will feature a large 6,000mAh battery and is confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Ultimate AI processor. The series will also include support for wireless and wired fast charging and introduce Tecno’s virtual assistant, Ella, which supports regional languages.

AI+ Smartphones

The all-new AI+ brand will unveil its first smartphones, named Pulse and Nova 5G, in India on July 8 at 12:30 pm IST. These smartphones will be available exclusively through Flipkart. The upcoming device is built on nxtQ's NxtQuantum OS, which aims to offer a focused hardware and camera experience, with data stored on MeitY-certified servers hosted on Google Cloud in India. These devices are expected to start under Rs. 5,000.

Moto G96 5G

Motorola is preparing to expand its G-series lineup with the launch of the Moto G96 5G. While the company has not confirmed the launch date, images and details of the device have surfaced online. In India, the device is expected to start at Rs. 20,000. A higher variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage may cost around Rs. 22,990. The smartphone is expected to be available in four colour options: PANTONE Cattleya Orchid, Dresden Blue, Greener Pastures, and Ashleigh Blue with a vegan leather finish.