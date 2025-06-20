Nothing Phone 3 will not come with LED Glyph lights but there’s something new

The Nothing Phone 3 launch countdown has begun, with just a few days left until the official debut on July 1. The UK-based smartphone brand has been teasing the launch for a few weeks, providing a small glimpse of its first “true flagship” phone. This year, Nothing is killing the Glyph Interface, which was introduced in both the Phone 1 and Phone 2 models. Now, the company has started to tease a new rear panel element called “Glyph Matric,” which has a dotted matrix-style lighting. This will likely give the smartphone a whole new look and feel, and we are being honest, this move may be adopted positively among the buyers. Therefore, if you have been waiting to get your hands on the Nothing Phone 3 model, then here’s everything you need to know. Nothing Phone 3 is officially saying goodbye to the Glyph Interface.(Nothing)

Nothing Phone 3 Glyph Matrix

Nothing has shared a new teaser on microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter), revealing that it's replacing the Glyph Interface with the new Glyphic Matrix. The post caption said, “When lights become language”, with the teasing showcasing dotted LED lights on the top right corner of the smartphone. This new revelation gave slight hope to fans about the design, but the placement of the Glyphic Matrix does not match the tipped design render of the Phone 3 model. There are also assumptions around the internet that the leaked Phone 3 design was simply a prototype for the Phone 3a Pro model.

As of now, Nothing has revealed the purpose or functioning of the Glyph Matrix, but we expect it to be customisable. Therefore, we may have to wait until launch to know how this design revelation will work out for the Nothing Phone 3 model. Alongside the new Glyph Matrix, Nothing has also revealed that the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 will power the Phone 3, bringing 5 years of software updates and 7 years of security patches. We also expect to see AI-powered features and greater integration into the Nothing OS.

Nothing Phone 3 launch soon: How much is it going to cost

Reportedly, the Nothing Phone 3 is expected to be priced at $799 in the US. However, in India, the price of the smartphone could cost around Rs.68000 in India for the base storage variant. The smartphone could offer a 12GB RAM + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB storage option during launch.