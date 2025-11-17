Nothing Phone 3a Lite launch date revealed, prices to be out on…

Nothing has officially confirmed that it will launch the Nothing Phone (3a) Lite in India on Thursday, 27 November. The announcement marks the company’s latest push to expand its smartphone lineup in the country, bringing its signature transparent design language and clean software experience to a more affordable segment. Nothing’s most affordable phone retains the style but cuts the cost.(Amit Rahi-HT)

A more accessible entry into the Nothing ecosystem

The Phone (3a) Lite is positioned as Nothing’s most budget-friendly smartphone yet, aimed at users who want the brand’s distinct aesthetic without the higher price tags of the flagship Phone (3) series. While the company has not disclosed the price, it is expected to sit comfortably under the Phone (3a), making it one of the most accessible models in the lineup.

Nothing says the new device is designed to “bring the distinctive Nothing experience to more users,” hinting that the Lite variant will retain core elements such as the iconic transparent rear panel and simplified Glyph interface.

A familiar Nothing design, with Lite-specific tweaks

The Phone (3a) Lite continues Nothing’s distinctive aesthetic but simplifies it for a lower price point. Instead of the full Glyph interface found on the company’s premium models, the Lite version uses a single Glyph LED for notifications. The device carries an IP54 rating, offering basic splash and dust protection.

Specifications: What the Nothing Phone (3a) Lite offers

-6.77-inch flexible AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ (1084×2392) resolution and 120Hz refresh rate

-MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset built on a 4nm process

-50MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro lens

-16MP front camera

-5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging

-Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.5, with 3 years of OS updates and 6 years of security patches

Nothing has been positioning its “a-series” as practical mid-range devices, retaining the company’s design appeal while keeping hardware focused on everyday performance.

India launch expected to draw attention

India remains one of Nothing’s strongest markets, and the company is expected to announce bank offers, early-bird deals and first-sale timelines closer to launch day. With the smartphone market becoming increasingly competitive in the mid-range category, the Phone (3a) Lite will compete with offerings from OnePlus, Vivo, Xiaomi and Samsung.

With the design appeal of a flagship and pricing aimed at mainstream buyers, Nothing is betting the Phone (3a) Lite will help expand its footprint in India ahead of its 2026 lineup.