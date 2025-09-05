Nothing to open first flagship retail store in India this year

The UK-based smartphone brand, Nothing, has announced plans to open a flagship retail store in India later this year. This comes as big news for the brand to have a greater relationship with the country. Nothing is already manufacturing several of its products, including the Phone 3 series, wearables, and others, in India. Now, with a flagship retail store, it's planning to strengthen its presence and offer a direct, hands-on experience for its growing customer base. In addition to the retail store, the company also announced to set up Nothing’s CMF global headquarters in India. Nothing is bringing its flagship retail store experience to India.(Aishwarya Panda-HT)

Nothing’s first retail store in India

Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) talking about its position and plans for India. The post highlighted how Nothing Phone 3 is being manufactured in India and also exported from the country to around the world. Now, to build a greater presence, Evangelidis announced to set up a global headquarters in India.

The post said, “With CMF, we are also in the process of establishing our global headquarters here, strengthening our leadership team with local talent, and anchoring our operations in the place where we see the strongest momentum.” In addition, he further announced to open Nothing’s “first flagship store in India later this year.” With the Nothing store coming, the fans and smartphone buyers can get a hands-on experience of its products and make a direct purchase.

This news comes soon after Apple concluded its new major store openings in India, ahead of the iPhone 17 launch. Apple recently opened its store in Bangalore and Pune, two of the major iPhone markets in the country. Now, we expect the same with Nothing to open stores in metro cities like Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Bangalore.