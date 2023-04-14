Now you can tweet up to 10k characters, with bold and italicised texts

Twitter on Friday announced that it will now support tweets up to 10,000 characters in length with bold and italic text formatting. The users need to sign up for Twitter Blue to access these features.

According to research firm Pathmatics, in January fourteen of the top 30 advertisers on Twitter stopped advertising on the platform since Musk took charge. (Reuters)

On March 6, Elon Musk had said that the social media platform is working on expanding the tweet limit to 10,000. “We are extending longform tweets to 10k soon”, he had said. The billionaire had not specified whether the feature will be available only to Twiitter Blue users. The Twitter Blue subscription is already available in India. The users can subscribe it for ₹650 and ₹900 a month on website and mobile respectively. The annual subscribers will get a discount of ₹1,000 and will need to pay ₹6,800 instead of ₹7,800. The benefits of this feature include editing tweets, posting longer videos, viewing 50 per cent lesser advertisements and early access to new features. The tweets can be edited up to five times within 30 minutes of posting.Earlier in the day, Musk announced that Twitter users will be able to offer their followers subscriptions to content which include long-form text and hours-long video. According to this plan, the users offering the subscription will get all the money subscribers pay apart from the charges platforms like Android and iOS levy. The social media platform will not take a cut for the first 12 months. Musk has introduced sweeping reforms within the company in a bid to boost revenue since taking over last Octonber. The social media platform witnessed a drop in advertisement revenue in the run up to his $44 billion takeover. The company rolled out Twitter-verified blue tick as a paid service and shrunk the employee-base by about 80%.

The social media firm was now "roughly breaking even", Musk said in a Twitter Spaces interview on Wednesday.

(With Reuters inputs)

